Pop!_OS 22.04 Launches Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Powered by Linux 5.16 and PipeWire
Highlights of the Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS release include a GNOME 42-based COSMIC UI, unchanged from the previous Pop!_OS 21.10 release, support for scheduling automatic updates for Debian, Flatpak, and Nix packages in the “OS Upgrade & Recovery” panel in Settings, a new System76 Scheduler that optimizes the performance of the OS by directing resources to the window in focus for a much smoother experience, as well as PipeWire as the default audio processing system.
