Games: dbrand, Deck, and Heroic Games Launcher
-
dbrand made a slick 'Teardown' skin for the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Remember the days where you could buy tech with clear casing? I loved my Game Boy Pocket that had it, and now you can sort-of get there thanks to dbrand with their Teardown skin for the Steam Deck. This doesn't show up in their normal skin selector for the Steam Deck, as it's a special edition.
-
We've fixed the Steam Deck's worst hardware flaw! Plus other Steam Deck news! - Invidious
Yes. Lower FPS makes for a BETTER gaming experience on the Deck.
-
Turbo Overkill should see full Linux and Steam Deck support for the 1.0 release | GamingOnLinux
Turbo Overkill, a brand new Blade Runner-meets-DOOM hellscape FPS from Trigger Happy Interactive and Apogee Entertainment is out in Early Access. It looks quite awesome, and the press email came to me directly so I decided to ask the all important questions.
In reply to my questioning on any plans to support it on Linux and the Steam Deck, the official reply that came back was: "We are targeting 1.0 release for both optimized Steam Deck support and native Linux support." — so there you have it.
-
Discord Overlay for Linux v0.5.1 out with notifications, other improvements | GamingOnLinux
Want to get an easy to use on-screen Discord Overlay for Linux and Steam Deck? Discover Overlay v0.5.1 is out now. It's incredibly useful when you're in a group gaming session, chatting away and you want an easy to see list of who is in the chat (both voice and text channels supported). Good for video recordings too, for viewers to know who is who.
-
GE-Proton 7.15 is out, enables Fall Guys on Linux and Steam Deck easily | GamingOnLinux
Do you want to play Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on Linux or Steam Deck the easy way? Well, the community-built version of Proton named GE-Proton (formerly Proton-GE) has a new version out to do just that.
-
Heroic Games Launcher for Epic and GOG on Linux and Steam Deck new Beta available | GamingOnLinux
The Heroic Games Launcher is a very simple to use free and open source app to manage and download your Epic Games Store and GOG collections on Linux and Steam Deck. It's great, one of my regular apps on both my desktop and Deck and now it's in the process of getting a clean-up operation with version 2.3.0 Beta 1 now available.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 401 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Maui Report 18
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress. Maui 2.1.1 was released almost two months ago, and since then new features, bug fixes, and improvements have been made to the Maui set of apps and frameworks; the following blog post will cover some of the changes and highlights from the last month of development.
Games: Danganronpa 2, Godlike Burger, Valheim
17 Open source ePub and eBook creators
The EPUB or (ePub) is a popular free eBook file format developed by the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF). It is contained by the OEBPS Container Format (OCF; Zip). It works on several eBook readers, and viewers, which make it popular among digital bookworms and readers. Many independent publishers, companies, and agencies use this format to publish their eBook.
Recent comments
58 min 8 sec ago
58 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 35 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago