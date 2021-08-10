Nibble Stew: Of snaps and stratagem
My desktop machine is running Kubuntu for a while now. As the new LTS came out I decided to update it. One major change in this release is that Firefox is no longer provided natively, instead it is a Snap package. If you have any experience with computers you might guess that this will cause issues. It surely did.
First the upgrade failed on Firefox and left me with broken packages. After fixing that by hand I did have Firefox but it could not be launched. The launcher app only shows a "Find Firefox" entry but not the browser itself. It can only be run from the command line. For comparison, all apps installed via Flatpak show up properly.
I could go on about this and Snap's other idiosyncrasies (like its insistence to pollute the output of mount with unnecessary garbage) but there is a wider, reoccurring issue here. Over the past years the following dance has taken place several times.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 382 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Maui Report 18
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress. Maui 2.1.1 was released almost two months ago, and since then new features, bug fixes, and improvements have been made to the Maui set of apps and frameworks; the following blog post will cover some of the changes and highlights from the last month of development.
Games: Danganronpa 2, Godlike Burger, Valheim
17 Open source ePub and eBook creators
The EPUB or (ePub) is a popular free eBook file format developed by the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF). It is contained by the OEBPS Container Format (OCF; Zip). It works on several eBook readers, and viewers, which make it popular among digital bookworms and readers. Many independent publishers, companies, and agencies use this format to publish their eBook.
Recent comments
58 min 8 sec ago
58 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 35 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago