M5Stack ATOM Display Lite adds HDMI output to ESP32 module - CNX Software
M5Stack ATOM Display Lite is a kit based on GOWIN Gowin GW1NR-9C FPGA and LT8618SX RGB to HDMI chip designed to add HDMI output up to 720p to the company’s ESP32-based M5Stack ATOM Lite module.
The ATOM Lite sees the ATOM Display Lite kit as an SPI display, but the solution outputs the data to an HDMI monitor or TV with up to 1280×720 resolution and can be used for information display, menu board, and more.
Home Assistant gives new life to Insteon Smart Home products following Smartlabs bankruptcy - CNX Software
Led by Tom Harris, the Insteon integration in Home Assistant works with the USB (2413U) and serial (2412S) powerline modes, as well as 2448A7 portable USB adapter, and the 2242 and 2245 Hubs shown above. It even works after factory reset of the Insteaon devices, and you’ll also need a Home Assistant gateway, either something like Home Assistant Amber, or you could install Home Assistant on a Raspberry Pi or other Linux capable computer or board. You’ll find the instructions to integrate your Insteon devices in Home Assistant on the Insteon integration page.
The XEM8310-AU25P is a dev board based on the Xilinx Artix Ultrascale+ FPGA made by Opal Kelly
Opal Kelly launched the XEM8310-AU25P which is an FPGA development board that features the Xilinx Artix Ultrascale+ FPGA. This board is supported by the popular FrontPanel SDK to improve rapid prototyping and product development.
The XEM8310-AU25P platform integrates the Xilinx Artix Ultrascale+ XCAU25P-2FFVB676E FPGA which features 2GiB DDR4 memory, 1200 DSP slices, 141,000 CLB LUTs, 282,000 CLB Flip Flops and around 308,437 System Logic Cells.
today's howtos
Maui Report 18
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress. Maui 2.1.1 was released almost two months ago, and since then new features, bug fixes, and improvements have been made to the Maui set of apps and frameworks; the following blog post will cover some of the changes and highlights from the last month of development.
Games: Danganronpa 2, Godlike Burger, Valheim
17 Open source ePub and eBook creators
The EPUB or (ePub) is a popular free eBook file format developed by the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF). It is contained by the OEBPS Container Format (OCF; Zip). It works on several eBook readers, and viewers, which make it popular among digital bookworms and readers. Many independent publishers, companies, and agencies use this format to publish their eBook.
