Kernel: IBM Abandons More So-called 'Legacy', Dave Täht on CeroWrt II
Javier Martinez Canillas: Fedora 36: A brave new (DRM/KMS only) world
The upcoming Fedora release includes a change proposed by Peter Robinson and yours truly, that disables all the Frame Buffer Device (fbdev) drivers in the Linux kernel package.
This means that starting from Fedora 36, only Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) / Kernel Mode Settings (KMS) drivers will be used. No more legacy stuff.
Many Linux developers have been arguing for over a decade now that fbdev is deprecated and it has been almost 7 years since the previous fbdev maintainer said that no new fbdev drivers would be added to the kernel. So this feels like a change long overdue.
The state of fq_codel and sch_cake worldwide - http://blog.cerowrt.org/
A while back I’d got a small grant from NLNET (thx NLNET!) for a “CeroWrt II” project, to first review the state of the deployed network-latency-fighting art, while gathering new requirements and blue sky ideas for future edge routers, and also verify correct operation of the algorithms the Bufferbloat Project had been trying to make the defaults for the world’s bottleneck links since 2012.
I was having trouble sleeping at night knowing that every packet for several billion users was now flowing through fq_codel and cake, while we were pushing to finally get those algorithms on more and more headends and cpe, that are hard to upgrade once deployed.
Were we still killing network latency by 10-100x? Does our stuff scale? Was it deploying? What new problems had come up? After my encounter with Starlink, last year, I was really worried that we were going backwards.
Täht: The state of fq_codel and sch_cake worldwide [LWN.net]
Dave Täht has put together a summary of the state of fair queuing and the fight against bufferbloat in general.
