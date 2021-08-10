today's leftovers
-
NFTs should be green, too [Ed: More misinformation. Jason Perlow (Microsoft) for 'Linux' Foundation (LF) legitimising and greenwashing scams now. LF is a threat to humanity, not just to Linux.]
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are an invention unique in human history whose role is fast extending beyond the speculative trends around collectibles to use cases that have a positive social impact.
Through NFTs, a broad range of physical and virtual assets can be authenticated, providing transparency on ownership and underlying attributes of tokenized assets while preserving the privacy of individual owners. The cryptographic guarantees of NFTs make them well suited for use cases such as anti-counterfeiting, provenance tracking, and title transfer.
-
2022.16/7 ComplainRelease – Rakudo Weekly News
Justin DeVuyst has done all the work to release the 2022.04 version of the Rakudo compiler of the Raku Programming Language, which contains a new will complain trait for more targeted error messages when type-checks fail (courtesy of Vadim Belman). Pre-compiled archives will be available shortly. Claudio Ramirez‘s Linux packages now also supporting the new Ubuntu 22.04 release!
-
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 22 April 2022 : The Apache Software Foundation Blog
Hello, everyone --let's review the Apache community's activities from over the past week
-
The MicroK8s addons framework – now open to everyone! | Ubuntu
MicroK8s addons, extra services which can be added to your bare-bones cluster, are a great favourite with users as they allow you to bring diverse DevOps operations under the same homogeneous UX. Do you want to apply the CoreDNS manifest, reconfigure kubelet and restart the nodes on a cluster? microk8s enable dns is what you run. Do you want to install a hostpath storage provisioner and fire up Portainer? microk8s enable portainer does exactly that. There are no particular restrictions to what an addon can do – if you can do it in Kubernetes, you can write an addon to do it too.
With the upcoming v1.24 release, we have opened up the addons framework to the public. We have made sure software vendors and enthusiasts can create and use their own addon repositories and edit in place any available addons within a running cluster.
-
Customer success stories: Red Hat helps drive business process modernization
In this month’s customer success highlights, you’ll learn how Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Consulting are helping different organizations modernize their business processes through digital transformation, container adoption and process automation. Not only are these projects helping achieve current priorities and goals, they’re also laying the groundwork for future scalability and innovation.
-
Clear Linux Distro - Optimized for Performance and Security
Clear Linux OS is the ideal operating system for people – ahem system admins – who want to have a minimal, secure, and reliable Linux distribution. It is optimized for the Intel architecture, which means that running Clear Linux OS on AMD systems will not be an issue.
Clear Linux OS has been developed with an emphasis on security, privacy, consistent updates, and speed which are typically the four must-haves for a functional and reliable server.
-
Animating Pepper & Carrot with a respectful laptop – Purism
I made a 2D traditional animation as part of a project I am working on for Purism, with a goal to demonstrate the power of the Librem 14 as a creative platform.
Therefore, as a follow up to my previous post about making hand drawn animations with Librem computers, and as an addition to the amazing video editing tutorials from Gardiner Bryant, I wanted to share the process of making such a work with a Librem 14.
As the main project is quite ambitious, I am using a maxed-out Librem 14 with 64 GB of RAM along with a fast 2TB NVMe drive.
For this particular project, I have used the Librem with a brand new Wacom One tablet, all driven by PureOS and using creative software like Krita and Blender.
-
EndeavourOS Apollo | Why THIS is The Best Linux Distro For INTERMEDIATE Linux Users In 2022? (NEW) - Invidious
Yeah, the new Ubuntu is cool. But EndeavourOS Apollo is the NEXT STEP for people who are already familiar with Linux. Newest tech and packages before anybody else, Arch User Repositories, ONE Package Management and so many other features make Endeavour a great operating system.
-
today's howtos
Maui Report 18
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress. Maui 2.1.1 was released almost two months ago, and since then new features, bug fixes, and improvements have been made to the Maui set of apps and frameworks; the following blog post will cover some of the changes and highlights from the last month of development.
Games: Danganronpa 2, Godlike Burger, Valheim
17 Open source ePub and eBook creators
The EPUB or (ePub) is a popular free eBook file format developed by the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF). It is contained by the OEBPS Container Format (OCF; Zip). It works on several eBook readers, and viewers, which make it popular among digital bookworms and readers. Many independent publishers, companies, and agencies use this format to publish their eBook.
