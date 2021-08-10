Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of April 2022 05:27:42 PM Filed under
Misc
  • NFTs should be green, too [Ed: More misinformation. Jason Perlow (Microsoft) for 'Linux' Foundation (LF) legitimising and greenwashing scams now. LF is a threat to humanity, not just to Linux.]

    Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are an invention unique in human history whose role is fast extending beyond the speculative trends around collectibles to use cases that have a positive social impact.

    Through NFTs, a broad range of physical and virtual assets can be authenticated, providing transparency on ownership and underlying attributes of tokenized assets while preserving the privacy of individual owners. The cryptographic guarantees of NFTs make them well suited for use cases such as anti-counterfeiting, provenance tracking, and title transfer.

  • 2022.16/7 ComplainRelease – Rakudo Weekly News

    Justin DeVuyst has done all the work to release the 2022.04 version of the Rakudo compiler of the Raku Programming Language, which contains a new will complain trait for more targeted error messages when type-checks fail (courtesy of Vadim Belman). Pre-compiled archives will be available shortly. Claudio Ramirez‘s Linux packages now also supporting the new Ubuntu 22.04 release!

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 22 April 2022 : The Apache Software Foundation Blog

    Hello, everyone --let's review the Apache community's activities from over the past week

  • The MicroK8s addons framework – now open to everyone! | Ubuntu

    MicroK8s addons, extra services which can be added to your bare-bones cluster, are a great favourite with users as they allow you to bring diverse DevOps operations under the same homogeneous UX. Do you want to apply the CoreDNS manifest, reconfigure kubelet and restart the nodes on a cluster? microk8s enable dns is what you run. Do you want to install a hostpath storage provisioner and fire up Portainer? microk8s enable portainer does exactly that. There are no particular restrictions to what an addon can do – if you can do it in Kubernetes, you can write an addon to do it too.

    With the upcoming v1.24 release, we have opened up the addons framework to the public. We have made sure software vendors and enthusiasts can create and use their own addon repositories and edit in place any available addons within a running cluster.

  • Customer success stories: Red Hat helps drive business process modernization

    In this month’s customer success highlights, you’ll learn how Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Consulting are helping different organizations modernize their business processes through digital transformation, container adoption and process automation. Not only are these projects helping achieve current priorities and goals, they’re also laying the groundwork for future scalability and innovation.

  • Clear Linux Distro - Optimized for Performance and Security

    Clear Linux OS is the ideal operating system for people – ahem system admins – who want to have a minimal, secure, and reliable Linux distribution. It is optimized for the Intel architecture, which means that running Clear Linux OS on AMD systems will not be an issue.

    Clear Linux OS has been developed with an emphasis on security, privacy, consistent updates, and speed which are typically the four must-haves for a functional and reliable server.

  • Animating Pepper & Carrot with a respectful laptop – Purism

    I made a 2D traditional animation as part of a project I am working on for Purism, with a goal to demonstrate the power of the Librem 14 as a creative platform.

    Therefore, as a follow up to my previous post about making hand drawn animations with Librem computers, and as an addition to the amazing video editing tutorials from Gardiner Bryant, I wanted to share the process of making such a work with a Librem 14.

    As the main project is quite ambitious, I am using a maxed-out Librem 14 with 64 GB of RAM along with a fast 2TB NVMe drive.

    For this particular project, I have used the Librem with a brand new Wacom One tablet, all driven by PureOS and using creative software like Krita and Blender.

  • EndeavourOS Apollo | Why THIS is The Best Linux Distro For INTERMEDIATE Linux Users In 2022? (NEW) - Invidious

    Yeah, the new Ubuntu is cool. But EndeavourOS Apollo is the NEXT STEP for people who are already familiar with Linux. Newest tech and packages before anybody else, Arch User Repositories, ONE Package Management and so many other features make Endeavour a great operating system.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to Install Ubuntu Studio Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    Ubuntu Studio is a desktop environment that is free and open-source and designed for creative people. With its free and open nature, Ubuntu Studio provides the means to be protected from dominant platforms while still being able to explore new opportunities with ease. The operating system offers a suite of tools perfect when working in audio production or video production and graphics design that can help you produce desktop publishing without any limitations whatsoever! In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Ubuntu Studio Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the standard method of installing it directly from the Ubuntu 22.04 repository the command line terminal, plus some tips and screenshots to accompany the tutorial.

  • How to do a full install of Mattermost on Ubuntu Server 22.04 | TechRepublic

    Recently I’ve covered two different routes to deploying Mattermost to your network. The first method was via a TurnKey Linux virtual appliance and the second installed a newer version of the platform (which included kanban boards and Playlists) using Docker.

  • How to create a MySQL 8 database user with remote access to all databases | TechRepublic

    At some point, you're going to need to be able to connect to a MySQL 8 database remotely to manage your databases (either from the command line or a GUI). Jack Wallen shows you how to make this possible.

  • Max Mehl | Docker2Caddy - An automatic Reverse Proxy for Docker containers

    So you have a number of Docker containers running web services which you would like to expose to the outside? Well, you probably will at least have considered a reverse proxy already. Doing this manually for one, two or even five containers may be feasible, but everything above that will be a PITA for sure. At the FSFE we ran into the same issue with our own distributed container infrastructure at and crafted a neat solution that I would like to present to you in the next few minutes. The result is Docker2Caddy that provides a workflow in which you can spin up new containers anytime (e.g. via a CI) and the reverse proxy will just do the rest for you magically.

  • gopass in Fedora

    I started to use ZX2C4’s pass back in 2016 to manage my passwords. I liked the idea behind pass, but I found it too hackish. For this reason, I moved to gopass at the end of 2017 because it was a far more complete implementation of pass from my point of view. gopass is now part of my system, and I’m so used to it that it is hard for me to think about my workflows without gopass into them.

  • Testing GUVCView in Acer Aspire 1 laptop

    I built Easy 3.4.7 RC, and ran it on my baby laptop. This has a "VGA Webcam", which is only 640x480. I have a piece of masking tape stuck over it, being somewhat paranoid that someone could hack in and look at me. Took the tape off, and ran GUVCView. Actually, ran it in a terminal, 'guvcview', so as to see any error messages.

Maui Report 18

Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project’s progress. Maui 2.1.1 was released almost two months ago, and since then new features, bug fixes, and improvements have been made to the Maui set of apps and frameworks; the following blog post will cover some of the changes and highlights from the last month of development. Read more

Games: Danganronpa 2, Godlike Burger, Valheim

  • Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, Reviewed on Linux - Boiling Steam

    Sequels! It’s all about sequels these days, and Danganronpa 2 is no exception. Make one successful game and your publisher will demand a follow-up. Or your fans. Or yourself, because it’s easier than producing something really new, right?

  • Turn customers into food in Godlike Burger - out now | GamingOnLinux

    Turn customers into food in Godlike Burger, to serve more customers. This is like the opposite of the Overcooked series. Okay, perhaps not the opposite, but Overcooked's evil twin maybe. Developed by Liquid Pug with publishing from Daedalic Entertainment, this new Native Linux release looks hilarious.

  • Valheim is absolutely smashing it with 10 million copies sold | GamingOnLinux

    I'm not even remotely surprised by this, considering how absolutely enamoured by it I was when it first came out, spending every free moment running through the lands to explore. I think it certainly helped that they had quite an expansive free Alpha version available for quite a while before release, which pulled in quite a lot of eyes on it. Valheim is quite a magical game really, which does things so differently to other survival game it's simply brilliant. The team at Iron Gate fully deserve all the sales they can possibly get, it's easily one of the best games I've played over the last few years.

17 Open source ePub and eBook creators

The EPUB or (ePub) is a popular free eBook file format developed by the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF). It is contained by the OEBPS Container Format (OCF; Zip). It works on several eBook readers, and viewers, which make it popular among digital bookworms and readers. Many independent publishers, companies, and agencies use this format to publish their eBook. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6