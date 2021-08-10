GIMP in a Pinch: Life after Desktop So my Dell XPS 13 DE laptop running Ubuntu died on me today. Let’s just say I probably should not have attempted to be efficient and take a bath and work at the same time! Unfortunately, as life always seems to be, you always need something at a time that you don’t have it and that is the case today. I have some pictures that I need to edit for a website, and I only know and use GIMP.

Adopting Matrix at the GNOME Foundation The topic of our Instant Messaging platform of choice is quite old. In May 2021 I covered the history of IRC and Matrix in the GNOME Community. This followed a survey to ask people which platform they were the most comfortable on, and which one they wanted to keep for instant messaging in the GNOME Project. When the bridge was introduced in 2016, things were not great. Nobody took the time to fine tune it, and it was left in a pretty sorry state. Things have improved a lot since we started talking to people who maintain and host the bridge. We progressively tweaked it to avoid the inconveniences it initially brought. Although things are not perfect, people complain less and less about the bridge, and the most outstanding issues are gone. But there are still some issues in our current setup: from an external perspective, it’s difficult to know where to find the GNOME community. Some discussions are on Matrix, some both on Matrix and IRC. In addition, we do not meet the safety and abuse management standards we would want to. Let’s have a look at where we’re at now, what the data of the (1 year old) survey tells us, and how to move forward.