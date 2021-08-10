today's howtos
-
[Workaround] Cheese Blank Screen or Display Corrupted in Ubuntu 22.04
Cheese, the default app for taking photos or recording via webcam, is not working properly in my case in Ubuntu 22.04.
By launching the app, webcam light turns on and persists only for a few seconds.
-
How to set up a MySQL database in Linux
Every Linux admin must install and set up a database at some point. This can include deploying a dynamic website, such as for WordPress, or storing data for web applications as well as customer, client and employee records. Databases are crucial for every type of business.
Linux presents the best platform for databases. It's a reliable and open source OS with plenty of pre-made databases already available for installation. Of these pre-made databases, MySQL database server is the most popular.
-
How To Install Flatpak on Rocky Linux 8
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Flatpak is a utility for software deployment and package management for Linux and makes installing applications easy for the user by eliminating version conflicts. Flatpak was initially developed by Alexander Larsson and was initially released back in September 2015. Later it was endorsed by Red Hat, Endless Computers, and Collabora. It is now actively maintained by an independent community composed of contributors, volunteers, and supporting organizations.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Flatpak on Rocky Linux. 8.
-
How to Install Fathom Analytics on Debian 11
Fathom Analytics is the best alternative to Google Analytics. It is an open source web analytics application that offer privacy law compliance and simplicity. Fathom Analytics has a minimalist design and it is written in Go and ships as a single binary file. The installation of Fathom Analytics is pretty easy and straightforward. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fathom Analytics on Debian 11 VPS.
-
How to Use the pmap Command on Linux
Finding out how much RAM a Linux process uses isn’t a simple matter—especially when shared memory needs to be considered. Thankfully, the pmap command helps you make sense of it all.
-
Can you use a WebP file as an Open Graph Protocol image?
The Open Graph Protocol (OGP) was created by and for Facebook in 2010. OGP is a pseudo-standard set of metadata tags you can include on your webpages to describe its contents. By now, it’s become the primary data source for generated link previews across the web and apps.
OGP lets you specify a webpage’s title, description, and thumbnail image. The protocol also lets you express more metadata, but these three are its primary uses. These three metadata items are used by external services to generate link previews for your webpages.
OGP metadata is consumed by all the big tech companies; including Facebook, Google, and Apple. It’s also used by every search engine, sharing, social, and messaging apps such as Reddit, Twitter, What’s App, Signal, WordPress, and Quora.
-
GIMP in a Pinch: Life after Desktop
So my Dell XPS 13 DE laptop running Ubuntu died on me today. Let’s just say I probably should not have attempted to be efficient and take a bath and work at the same time! Unfortunately, as life always seems to be, you always need something at a time that you don’t have it and that is the case today. I have some pictures that I need to edit for a website, and I only know and use GIMP.
Adopting Matrix at the GNOME Foundation
The topic of our Instant Messaging platform of choice is quite old. In May 2021 I covered the history of IRC and Matrix in the GNOME Community. This followed a survey to ask people which platform they were the most comfortable on, and which one they wanted to keep for instant messaging in the GNOME Project. When the bridge was introduced in 2016, things were not great. Nobody took the time to fine tune it, and it was left in a pretty sorry state. Things have improved a lot since we started talking to people who maintain and host the bridge. We progressively tweaked it to avoid the inconveniences it initially brought. Although things are not perfect, people complain less and less about the bridge, and the most outstanding issues are gone. But there are still some issues in our current setup: from an external perspective, it’s difficult to know where to find the GNOME community. Some discussions are on Matrix, some both on Matrix and IRC. In addition, we do not meet the safety and abuse management standards we would want to. Let’s have a look at where we’re at now, what the data of the (1 year old) survey tells us, and how to move forward.
Pop OS 22.04 LTS Released. This is What's New.
A list of new features and updates of Pop OS 22.04 LTS release.
