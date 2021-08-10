Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of April 2022 08:58:43 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • [Workaround] Cheese Blank Screen or Display Corrupted in Ubuntu 22.04

    Cheese, the default app for taking photos or recording via webcam, is not working properly in my case in Ubuntu 22.04.

    By launching the app, webcam light turns on and persists only for a few seconds.

  • How to set up a MySQL database in Linux

    Every Linux admin must install and set up a database at some point. This can include deploying a dynamic website, such as for WordPress, or storing data for web applications as well as customer, client and employee records. Databases are crucial for every type of business.

    Linux presents the best platform for databases. It's a reliable and open source OS with plenty of pre-made databases already available for installation. Of these pre-made databases, MySQL database server is the most popular.

  • How To Install Flatpak on Rocky Linux 8

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Flatpak is a utility for software deployment and package management for Linux and makes installing applications easy for the user by eliminating version conflicts. Flatpak was initially developed by Alexander Larsson and was initially released back in September 2015. Later it was endorsed by Red Hat, Endless Computers, and Collabora. It is now actively maintained by an independent community composed of contributors, volunteers, and supporting organizations.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Flatpak on Rocky Linux. 8.

  • How to Install Fathom Analytics on Debian 11

    Fathom Analytics is the best alternative to Google Analytics. It is an open source web analytics application that offer privacy law compliance and simplicity. Fathom Analytics has a minimalist design and it is written in Go and ships as a single binary file. The installation of Fathom Analytics is pretty easy and straightforward. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fathom Analytics on Debian 11 VPS.

  • How to Use the pmap Command on Linux

    Finding out how much RAM a Linux process uses isn’t a simple matter—especially when shared memory needs to be considered. Thankfully, the pmap command helps you make sense of it all.

  • Can you use a WebP file as an Open Graph Protocol image?

    The Open Graph Protocol (OGP) was created by and for Facebook in 2010. OGP is a pseudo-standard set of metadata tags you can include on your webpages to describe its contents. By now, it’s become the primary data source for generated link previews across the web and apps.

    OGP lets you specify a webpage’s title, description, and thumbnail image. The protocol also lets you express more metadata, but these three are its primary uses. These three metadata items are used by external services to generate link previews for your webpages.

    OGP metadata is consumed by all the big tech companies; including Facebook, Google, and Apple. It’s also used by every search engine, sharing, social, and messaging apps such as Reddit, Twitter, What’s App, Signal, WordPress, and Quora.

GIMP in a Pinch: Life after Desktop

So my Dell XPS 13 DE laptop running Ubuntu died on me today. Let’s just say I probably should not have attempted to be efficient and take a bath and work at the same time! Unfortunately, as life always seems to be, you always need something at a time that you don’t have it and that is the case today. I have some pictures that I need to edit for a website, and I only know and use GIMP. Read more

Adopting Matrix at the GNOME Foundation

The topic of our Instant Messaging platform of choice is quite old. In May 2021 I covered the history of IRC and Matrix in the GNOME Community. This followed a survey to ask people which platform they were the most comfortable on, and which one they wanted to keep for instant messaging in the GNOME Project. When the bridge was introduced in 2016, things were not great. Nobody took the time to fine tune it, and it was left in a pretty sorry state. Things have improved a lot since we started talking to people who maintain and host the bridge. We progressively tweaked it to avoid the inconveniences it initially brought. Although things are not perfect, people complain less and less about the bridge, and the most outstanding issues are gone. But there are still some issues in our current setup: from an external perspective, it’s difficult to know where to find the GNOME community. Some discussions are on Matrix, some both on Matrix and IRC. In addition, we do not meet the safety and abuse management standards we would want to. Let’s have a look at where we’re at now, what the data of the (1 year old) survey tells us, and how to move forward. Read more

Pop OS 22.04 LTS Released. This is What's New.

A list of new features and updates of Pop OS 22.04 LTS release. Read more

  • NFTs should be green, too [Ed: More misinformation. Jason Perlow (Microsoft) for 'Linux' Foundation (LF) legitimising and greenwashing scams now. LF is a threat to humanity, not just to Linux.]

    Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are an invention unique in human history whose role is fast extending beyond the speculative trends around collectibles to use cases that have a positive social impact. Through NFTs, a broad range of physical and virtual assets can be authenticated, providing transparency on ownership and underlying attributes of tokenized assets while preserving the privacy of individual owners. The cryptographic guarantees of NFTs make them well suited for use cases such as anti-counterfeiting, provenance tracking, and title transfer.

  • 2022.16/7 ComplainRelease – Rakudo Weekly News

    Justin DeVuyst has done all the work to release the 2022.04 version of the Rakudo compiler of the Raku Programming Language, which contains a new will complain trait for more targeted error messages when type-checks fail (courtesy of Vadim Belman). Pre-compiled archives will be available shortly. Claudio Ramirez‘s Linux packages now also supporting the new Ubuntu 22.04 release!

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 22 April 2022 : The Apache Software Foundation Blog

    Hello, everyone --let's review the Apache community's activities from over the past week

  • The MicroK8s addons framework – now open to everyone! | Ubuntu

    MicroK8s addons, extra services which can be added to your bare-bones cluster, are a great favourite with users as they allow you to bring diverse DevOps operations under the same homogeneous UX. Do you want to apply the CoreDNS manifest, reconfigure kubelet and restart the nodes on a cluster? microk8s enable dns is what you run. Do you want to install a hostpath storage provisioner and fire up Portainer? microk8s enable portainer does exactly that. There are no particular restrictions to what an addon can do – if you can do it in Kubernetes, you can write an addon to do it too. With the upcoming v1.24 release, we have opened up the addons framework to the public. We have made sure software vendors and enthusiasts can create and use their own addon repositories and edit in place any available addons within a running cluster.

  • Customer success stories: Red Hat helps drive business process modernization

    In this month’s customer success highlights, you’ll learn how Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Consulting are helping different organizations modernize their business processes through digital transformation, container adoption and process automation. Not only are these projects helping achieve current priorities and goals, they’re also laying the groundwork for future scalability and innovation.

  • Clear Linux Distro - Optimized for Performance and Security

    Clear Linux OS is the ideal operating system for people – ahem system admins – who want to have a minimal, secure, and reliable Linux distribution. It is optimized for the Intel architecture, which means that running Clear Linux OS on AMD systems will not be an issue. Clear Linux OS has been developed with an emphasis on security, privacy, consistent updates, and speed which are typically the four must-haves for a functional and reliable server.

  • Animating Pepper & Carrot with a respectful laptop – Purism

    I made a 2D traditional animation as part of a project I am working on for Purism, with a goal to demonstrate the power of the Librem 14 as a creative platform. Therefore, as a follow up to my previous post about making hand drawn animations with Librem computers, and as an addition to the amazing video editing tutorials from Gardiner Bryant, I wanted to share the process of making such a work with a Librem 14. As the main project is quite ambitious, I am using a maxed-out Librem 14 with 64 GB of RAM along with a fast 2TB NVMe drive. For this particular project, I have used the Librem with a brand new Wacom One tablet, all driven by PureOS and using creative software like Krita and Blender.

  • EndeavourOS Apollo | Why THIS is The Best Linux Distro For INTERMEDIATE Linux Users In 2022? (NEW) - Invidious

    Yeah, the new Ubuntu is cool. But EndeavourOS Apollo is the NEXT STEP for people who are already familiar with Linux. Newest tech and packages before anybody else, Arch User Repositories, ONE Package Management and so many other features make Endeavour a great operating system.

