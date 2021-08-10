Krita Interview with J2J-Art My name is Jessica, but my art name is J2J-Art. I am a self-taught artist, I was born in 2004 in South Africa and I have only been creating art for 4 years now. I draw both digitally and with graphite pencils on paper.

today's howtos [Workaround] Cheese Blank Screen or Display Corrupted in Ubuntu 22.04 Cheese, the default app for taking photos or recording via webcam, is not working properly in my case in Ubuntu 22.04. By launching the app, webcam light turns on and persists only for a few seconds.

How to set up a MySQL database in Linux Every Linux admin must install and set up a database at some point. This can include deploying a dynamic website, such as for WordPress, or storing data for web applications as well as customer, client and employee records. Databases are crucial for every type of business. Linux presents the best platform for databases. It's a reliable and open source OS with plenty of pre-made databases already available for installation. Of these pre-made databases, MySQL database server is the most popular.

How To Install Flatpak on Rocky Linux 8 In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Flatpak is a utility for software deployment and package management for Linux and makes installing applications easy for the user by eliminating version conflicts. Flatpak was initially developed by Alexander Larsson and was initially released back in September 2015. Later it was endorsed by Red Hat, Endless Computers, and Collabora. It is now actively maintained by an independent community composed of contributors, volunteers, and supporting organizations. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Flatpak on Rocky Linux. 8.

How to Install Fathom Analytics on Debian 11 Fathom Analytics is the best alternative to Google Analytics. It is an open source web analytics application that offer privacy law compliance and simplicity. Fathom Analytics has a minimalist design and it is written in Go and ships as a single binary file. The installation of Fathom Analytics is pretty easy and straightforward. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fathom Analytics on Debian 11 VPS.

How to Use the pmap Command on Linux Finding out how much RAM a Linux process uses isn’t a simple matter—especially when shared memory needs to be considered. Thankfully, the pmap command helps you make sense of it all.

Can you use a WebP file as an Open Graph Protocol image? The Open Graph Protocol (OGP) was created by and for Facebook in 2010. OGP is a pseudo-standard set of metadata tags you can include on your webpages to describe its contents. By now, it’s become the primary data source for generated link previews across the web and apps. OGP lets you specify a webpage’s title, description, and thumbnail image. The protocol also lets you express more metadata, but these three are its primary uses. These three metadata items are used by external services to generate link previews for your webpages. OGP metadata is consumed by all the big tech companies; including Facebook, Google, and Apple. It’s also used by every search engine, sharing, social, and messaging apps such as Reddit, Twitter, What’s App, Signal, WordPress, and Quora.