How to Upgrade to Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS (GUI & CLI Methods) - OMG! Ubuntu!
A new version of Pop!_OS is out and it packs some delectable goodies like scheduled updates, better multi-monitor workspace switching, and a tweak that ensures the app or game in focus gets the best performance possible.
But you don’t need to download a new .iso and plunge headfirst into a fresh install.
You can upgrade to Pop OS 22.04 from 21.10.
And in this post I walk you (and me) through the process as it differs to the upgrade experience available in the regular, full-fat version of Ubuntu.
How to install Notepadqq on Debian 11 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Notepadqq on Debian 11.
Install the VirtualBox guest additions in Ubuntu 22.04 - PragmaticLinux
Bummed that you can’t change the screen resolution in your freshly installed Ubuntu virtual machine? An easy fix exists for this: You just need to install the VirtualBox guest additions in your Ubuntu 22.04 VirtualBox virtual machine. Besides automatically adjusting the screen resolution, you also get support for a bi-directional clipboard and shared folders. This article explains how to install the VirtualBox guest additions in an Ubuntu 22.04 virtual machine.
Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' D-Sides on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
9 Important Things to Do After Installing i3wm
If you appreciate minimalism and are looking to speed up your workflow, you should definitely switch to a tiling window manager. With the right setup and tweaks in place, a window manager can exponentially boost your productivity while adding an aesthetic touch to your desktop.
i3wm or, i3 Window Manager, is a popular choice amongst beginners and veterans alike. It's lightweight, highly customizable, powerful, and the perfect fit for just about anyone newly venturing into the world of Linux ricing.
This article addresses all the necessary post-installation tasks you should take care of after installing i3wm to cozy up migration from a traditional desktop environment.
How to Install Dashlane Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 Linux | Mark Ai Code
Shopping on the internet, online banking, and social networking: It is frequently tough to keep track of the several passwords we use on a daily basis. Dashlane’s Password Manager is a useful tool for managing and organizing your credentials and passwords. The program’s rigorous security requirements should also provide solid protection against hackers.
Dashlane is a well-known password manager that is available in both free and paid editions. The free version allows the user to remember 50 passwords, auto-fill forms and payments, password share up to 5 accounts, tailored security warnings, password generator, password changer, and two-factor authentication. For 30 days, they provide a free trial of their premium package.
Although this freemium password manager does not have a Linux program, we may use it as a browser extension to get its benefits. Furthermore, most of the time we simply require a password manager to save and autofill our passwords in browsers. As a result, a specialized desktop program is not a critical need.
How to Install Rocky Linux 8.5 | Mark Ai Code
Rocky Linux is a CentOS clone developed by Gregory Kurtzer, the CentOS creator. Kurtzer introduced the Rocky Linux project just hours after the RHEL development team stated that CentOS 8 support will cease on December 31, 2021. On June 21, 2021, the downstream, binary-compatible build based on RHEL was published. Kurtzer named the distribution after his late CentOS co-founder Rocky McGaugh, saying on Twitter, “Thinking back to early CentOS… My co-founder Rocky McGaugh.” He is no longer with us, therefore as a tribute to him, who never got to experience CentOS’s triumph, I present to you… Rocky Linux.”
How to Install VirtualBox on Linux | Mark Ai Code
Setting up a virtual machine on your computer may be a terrific method to test applications or alternative operating systems without modifying or jeopardizing your present system.
Follow the steps below to install VirtualBox on Linux and construct your first virtual machine.
How to Install CyberPanel on Rocky Linux / AlmaLinux 8 | Mark Ai Code
Are you looking for a web hosting control panel that is open-source and free? Then try it out on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux 8. It is a free alternative to the popular WHM Cpanel that includes an OpenLiteSpeed Web server for maximum speed.
CyberPanel provides a web-based, graphical, and user-interactive Dashboard from which we can access Users, Vhost Templates, different PHP Versions, the MySQL Database, and other features.
It also includes a command-line interface (CLI) tool that can be used on the Server terminal to execute a variety of helpful activities such as adding users, resetting permissions, and other tasks.
How to Install Lighttpd Web Server on AlmaLinux 8 | Mark Ai Code
The well-known Apache web server is one of the most used in the world. However, there are currently other web servers that can compete with Apache. One of these is Lighttpd.
lighttpd (pronounced “lighty”) is a web server that uses significantly fewer resources than Apache, for example, and is thus particularly well suited for extremely high loads or extremely weak computers. Jan Kneschke created it, and it may be expanded with modules. FastCGI, for example, allows you to run PHP code. SCGI extends lighty with Ruby or Python.
How To install Flarum Forum on Ubuntu 20.04 or 22.04 | Mark Ai Code
Flarum is the amalgamation of the esoTalk and FluxBB forums. It is a newcomer to the forum market, but it has one of the greatest forum interfaces, as well as a clean and modern design. The user interface is straightforward, snappy, and free of clutter and bloat. Flarum is written in PHP, making it quick and simple to deploy.
Mithril, a fast JavaScript framework with a small footprint, powers the interface. To install this forum, you must first gain SSH access to the hosting server and install the composer. This forum is currently in the beta stage, so give it some time before utilizing it in production. However, you can install and utilize it for your personal enjoyment. It may be the greatest alternative to the Discourse forum after a stable release.
How to spin up a Linux virtual machine quickly with Boxes | ZDNet
Imagine this: You're using one Linux distribution and you want to quickly deploy a virtual machine of another Linux distribution for either testing purposes or to have a secondary operating system to use for such things as development, training, or just to have a bit of fun trying out different distributions.
Krita Interview with J2J-Art
My name is Jessica, but my art name is J2J-Art. I am a self-taught artist, I was born in 2004 in South Africa and I have only been creating art for 4 years now. I draw both digitally and with graphite pencils on paper.
Sebastian Pölsterl: scikit-survival 0.17.2 released
I’m pleased to announce the release of scikit-survival 0.17.2. This release fixes several small issues with packaging scikit-survival and the documentation. For a full list of changes in scikit-survival 0.17.2, please see the release notes.
GIMP in a Pinch: Life after Desktop
So my Dell XPS 13 DE laptop running Ubuntu died on me today. Let’s just say I probably should not have attempted to be efficient and take a bath and work at the same time! Unfortunately, as life always seems to be, you always need something at a time that you don’t have it and that is the case today. I have some pictures that I need to edit for a website, and I only know and use GIMP.
