today's leftovers
CISA Adds Seven Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog [Ed: Among the latest 8, 5 are Microsoft. CISA refrains from naming Microsoft as if CISA got infiltrated by them.]
CISA has added seven new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow on the of the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.
Enterprise Linux Security Episode 26 - The State of Enterprise Linux Security management - Invidious
We talk a lot about patching on this podcast, and the reason for that is because a lot of organizations don't seem to handle this important aspect of security very well. A recent patching report from the Ponemon institute seems to reflect this, and the stats regarding patching definitely don't look good.
RELEASE: Survey shows vast majority of Minnesotans support Right to Repair as floor vote nears — The Repair Association
A new survey of Minnesotans conducted by Repair.org, a coalition of groups supporting Right to Repair in Minnesota and across the country, shows how popular the policy is as legislators get ready to vote on these reforms as part of a larger bill package. Today, lawmakers voted to include a pending Right to Repair bill -- HF 1156 (Rep. Peter Fischer) -- in a larger judiciary omnibus package, HF 4608, which should see consideration on the floor later this week.
Asked if they support Right to Repair, 79.6% of respondents indicated that they support, with 44.3% indicating they “strongly support” such reforms, while only 4% opposed.
Twitter agrees to Elon Musk buyout, a reminder we're on Mastodon | GamingOnLinux
Today, one of the biggest things on the social internet happened, with Elon Musk buying Twitter. So here's a little reminder of Mastodon. Not our usual news, but it's too big to be ignored. Twitter is a massive and important platform and now it's going to be wholly owned by Elon Musk. Regardless of your thoughts on Musk, it's still a little alarming.
Good news for those who do dislike Musk, as there is a great alternative available with Mastodon. Not perfect, nothing is, but it is a good option to try. It's very much like Twitter except it's free, open source, has no adverts and anyone can host their own instance. Thanks to how it's designed, people can follow and talk to each other across these instances too.
GamingOnLinux is on Mastodon, so feel free to give us a follow. If you don't care about this whole thing, you can also follow us on Twitter.
CfP is open for Bits & Bäume 2022 about Digitisation and Sustainability
Technology experts and ecologists join forces in the Bits & Bäume ('Bits and Trees') conference in October 2022 in Berlin. This year the FSFE is part of its organising committee. We look for exciting talks and insights about how Free Software can help realising a sustainable digital society. Share your expertise and apply until 7 June.
In the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) we want to empower users to control technology. This is a necessity for a free society but it is also fundamental for a more just and sustainable society. With Free Software we can keep maintaining programs and prevent software obsolescence. Using Free Software, we can repair and repurpose hardware, extending its lifetime and saving natural resources. It is only with Free Software that we can build long lasting and sustainable IT infrastructures.
Free Software relates to ecological sustainability. Last year, we published a study on the topic and we put theory into action by encouraging users to upcycle their Androids with Free Software operating systems. This year we joined the organising committee of the Bits & Bäume 2022, a prominent conference on digitisation and sustainability but also a movement.
Istio Service Mesh applies to become a CNCF project
Red Hat is pleased to see Istio apply to join the CNCF.
The Financial Longevity That Red Hat Gives IBM [Ed: Paid (bribed) IBM shill Timothy Prickett Morgan doing another puff piece for them]
It is hard to imagine, but someday, IBM may not care much about its proprietary System z and Power Systems platforms. Or, more precisely, it may not be able to afford to care the way it has for decades
Krita Interview with J2J-Art
My name is Jessica, but my art name is J2J-Art. I am a self-taught artist, I was born in 2004 in South Africa and I have only been creating art for 4 years now. I draw both digitally and with graphite pencils on paper.
today's howtos
Sebastian Pölsterl: scikit-survival 0.17.2 released
I’m pleased to announce the release of scikit-survival 0.17.2. This release fixes several small issues with packaging scikit-survival and the documentation. For a full list of changes in scikit-survival 0.17.2, please see the release notes.
GIMP in a Pinch: Life after Desktop
So my Dell XPS 13 DE laptop running Ubuntu died on me today. Let’s just say I probably should not have attempted to be efficient and take a bath and work at the same time! Unfortunately, as life always seems to be, you always need something at a time that you don’t have it and that is the case today. I have some pictures that I need to edit for a website, and I only know and use GIMP.
