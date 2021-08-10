Language Selection

today's leftovers

  • CISA Adds Seven Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog [Ed: Among the latest 8, 5 are Microsoft. CISA refrains from naming Microsoft as if CISA got infiltrated by them.]

    CISA has added seven new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow on the of the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.

  • Enterprise Linux Security Episode 26 - The State of Enterprise Linux Security management - Invidious

    We talk a lot about patching on this podcast, and the reason for that is because a lot of organizations don't seem to handle this important aspect of security very well. A recent patching report from the Ponemon institute seems to reflect this, and the stats regarding patching definitely don't look good.

  • RELEASE: Survey shows vast majority of Minnesotans support Right to Repair as floor vote nears — The Repair Association

    A new survey of Minnesotans conducted by Repair.org, a coalition of groups supporting Right to Repair in Minnesota and across the country, shows how popular the policy is as legislators get ready to vote on these reforms as part of a larger bill package. Today, lawmakers voted to include a pending Right to Repair bill -- HF 1156 (Rep. Peter Fischer) -- in a larger judiciary omnibus package, HF 4608, which should see consideration on the floor later this week.

    Asked if they support Right to Repair, 79.6% of respondents indicated that they support, with 44.3% indicating they “strongly support” such reforms, while only 4% opposed.

  • Twitter agrees to Elon Musk buyout, a reminder we're on Mastodon | GamingOnLinux

    Today, one of the biggest things on the social internet happened, with Elon Musk buying Twitter. So here's a little reminder of Mastodon. Not our usual news, but it's too big to be ignored. Twitter is a massive and important platform and now it's going to be wholly owned by Elon Musk. Regardless of your thoughts on Musk, it's still a little alarming.

    Good news for those who do dislike Musk, as there is a great alternative available with Mastodon. Not perfect, nothing is, but it is a good option to try. It's very much like Twitter except it's free, open source, has no adverts and anyone can host their own instance. Thanks to how it's designed, people can follow and talk to each other across these instances too.

    GamingOnLinux is on Mastodon, so feel free to give us a follow. If you don't care about this whole thing, you can also follow us on Twitter.

  • CfP is open for Bits & Bäume 2022 about Digitisation and Sustainability

    Technology experts and ecologists join forces in the Bits & Bäume ('Bits and Trees') conference in October 2022 in Berlin. This year the FSFE is part of its organising committee. We look for exciting talks and insights about how Free Software can help realising a sustainable digital society. Share your expertise and apply until 7 June.

    In the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) we want to empower users to control technology. This is a necessity for a free society but it is also fundamental for a more just and sustainable society. With Free Software we can keep maintaining programs and prevent software obsolescence. Using Free Software, we can repair and repurpose hardware, extending its lifetime and saving natural resources. It is only with Free Software that we can build long lasting and sustainable IT infrastructures.

    Free Software relates to ecological sustainability. Last year, we published a study on the topic and we put theory into action by encouraging users to upcycle their Androids with Free Software operating systems. This year we joined the organising committee of the Bits & Bäume 2022, a prominent conference on digitisation and sustainability but also a movement.

  • Istio Service Mesh applies to become a CNCF project

    Red Hat is pleased to see Istio apply to join the CNCF.

  • The Financial Longevity That Red Hat Gives IBM [Ed: Paid (bribed) IBM shill Timothy Prickett Morgan doing another puff piece for them]

    It is hard to imagine, but someday, IBM may not care much about its proprietary System z and Power Systems platforms. Or, more precisely, it may not be able to afford to care the way it has for decades

Krita Interview with J2J-Art

My name is Jessica, but my art name is J2J-Art. I am a self-taught artist, I was born in 2004 in South Africa and I have only been creating art for 4 years now. I draw both digitally and with graphite pencils on paper. Read more

today's howtos

  • [Workaround] Cheese Blank Screen or Display Corrupted in Ubuntu 22.04

    Cheese, the default app for taking photos or recording via webcam, is not working properly in my case in Ubuntu 22.04. By launching the app, webcam light turns on and persists only for a few seconds.

  • How to set up a MySQL database in Linux

    Every Linux admin must install and set up a database at some point. This can include deploying a dynamic website, such as for WordPress, or storing data for web applications as well as customer, client and employee records. Databases are crucial for every type of business. Linux presents the best platform for databases. It's a reliable and open source OS with plenty of pre-made databases already available for installation. Of these pre-made databases, MySQL database server is the most popular.

  • How To Install Flatpak on Rocky Linux 8

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Flatpak is a utility for software deployment and package management for Linux and makes installing applications easy for the user by eliminating version conflicts. Flatpak was initially developed by Alexander Larsson and was initially released back in September 2015. Later it was endorsed by Red Hat, Endless Computers, and Collabora. It is now actively maintained by an independent community composed of contributors, volunteers, and supporting organizations. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Flatpak on Rocky Linux. 8.

  • How to Install Fathom Analytics on Debian 11

    Fathom Analytics is the best alternative to Google Analytics. It is an open source web analytics application that offer privacy law compliance and simplicity. Fathom Analytics has a minimalist design and it is written in Go and ships as a single binary file. The installation of Fathom Analytics is pretty easy and straightforward. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fathom Analytics on Debian 11 VPS.

  • How to Use the pmap Command on Linux

    Finding out how much RAM a Linux process uses isn’t a simple matter—especially when shared memory needs to be considered. Thankfully, the pmap command helps you make sense of it all.

  • Can you use a WebP file as an Open Graph Protocol image?

    The Open Graph Protocol (OGP) was created by and for Facebook in 2010. OGP is a pseudo-standard set of metadata tags you can include on your webpages to describe its contents. By now, it’s become the primary data source for generated link previews across the web and apps. OGP lets you specify a webpage’s title, description, and thumbnail image. The protocol also lets you express more metadata, but these three are its primary uses. These three metadata items are used by external services to generate link previews for your webpages. OGP metadata is consumed by all the big tech companies; including Facebook, Google, and Apple. It’s also used by every search engine, sharing, social, and messaging apps such as Reddit, Twitter, What’s App, Signal, WordPress, and Quora.

Sebastian Pölsterl: scikit-survival 0.17.2 released

I’m pleased to announce the release of scikit-survival 0.17.2. This release fixes several small issues with packaging scikit-survival and the documentation. For a full list of changes in scikit-survival 0.17.2, please see the release notes. Read more

GIMP in a Pinch: Life after Desktop

So my Dell XPS 13 DE laptop running Ubuntu died on me today. Let’s just say I probably should not have attempted to be efficient and take a bath and work at the same time! Unfortunately, as life always seems to be, you always need something at a time that you don’t have it and that is the case today. I have some pictures that I need to edit for a website, and I only know and use GIMP. Read more

