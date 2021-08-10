today's howtos
A new version of Pop!_OS is out and it packs some delectable goodies like scheduled updates, better multi-monitor workspace switching, and a tweak that ensures the app or game in focus gets the best performance possible.
But you don’t need to download a new .iso and plunge headfirst into a fresh install.
You can upgrade to Pop OS 22.04 from 21.10.
And in this post I walk you (and me) through the process as it differs to the upgrade experience available in the regular, full-fat version of Ubuntu.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Notepadqq on Debian 11.
Bummed that you can’t change the screen resolution in your freshly installed Ubuntu virtual machine? An easy fix exists for this: You just need to install the VirtualBox guest additions in your Ubuntu 22.04 VirtualBox virtual machine. Besides automatically adjusting the screen resolution, you also get support for a bi-directional clipboard and shared folders. This article explains how to install the VirtualBox guest additions in an Ubuntu 22.04 virtual machine.
Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' D-Sides on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you appreciate minimalism and are looking to speed up your workflow, you should definitely switch to a tiling window manager. With the right setup and tweaks in place, a window manager can exponentially boost your productivity while adding an aesthetic touch to your desktop.
i3wm or, i3 Window Manager, is a popular choice amongst beginners and veterans alike. It's lightweight, highly customizable, powerful, and the perfect fit for just about anyone newly venturing into the world of Linux ricing.
This article addresses all the necessary post-installation tasks you should take care of after installing i3wm to cozy up migration from a traditional desktop environment.
Shopping on the internet, online banking, and social networking: It is frequently tough to keep track of the several passwords we use on a daily basis. Dashlane’s Password Manager is a useful tool for managing and organizing your credentials and passwords. The program’s rigorous security requirements should also provide solid protection against hackers.
Dashlane is a well-known password manager that is available in both free and paid editions. The free version allows the user to remember 50 passwords, auto-fill forms and payments, password share up to 5 accounts, tailored security warnings, password generator, password changer, and two-factor authentication. For 30 days, they provide a free trial of their premium package.
Although this freemium password manager does not have a Linux program, we may use it as a browser extension to get its benefits. Furthermore, most of the time we simply require a password manager to save and autofill our passwords in browsers. As a result, a specialized desktop program is not a critical need.
Rocky Linux is a CentOS clone developed by Gregory Kurtzer, the CentOS creator. Kurtzer introduced the Rocky Linux project just hours after the RHEL development team stated that CentOS 8 support will cease on December 31, 2021. On June 21, 2021, the downstream, binary-compatible build based on RHEL was published. Kurtzer named the distribution after his late CentOS co-founder Rocky McGaugh, saying on Twitter, “Thinking back to early CentOS… My co-founder Rocky McGaugh.” He is no longer with us, therefore as a tribute to him, who never got to experience CentOS’s triumph, I present to you… Rocky Linux.”
Setting up a virtual machine on your computer may be a terrific method to test applications or alternative operating systems without modifying or jeopardizing your present system.
Follow the steps below to install VirtualBox on Linux and construct your first virtual machine.
Are you looking for a web hosting control panel that is open-source and free? Then try it out on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux 8. It is a free alternative to the popular WHM Cpanel that includes an OpenLiteSpeed Web server for maximum speed.
CyberPanel provides a web-based, graphical, and user-interactive Dashboard from which we can access Users, Vhost Templates, different PHP Versions, the MySQL Database, and other features.
It also includes a command-line interface (CLI) tool that can be used on the Server terminal to execute a variety of helpful activities such as adding users, resetting permissions, and other tasks.
The well-known Apache web server is one of the most used in the world. However, there are currently other web servers that can compete with Apache. One of these is Lighttpd.
lighttpd (pronounced “lighty”) is a web server that uses significantly fewer resources than Apache, for example, and is thus particularly well suited for extremely high loads or extremely weak computers. Jan Kneschke created it, and it may be expanded with modules. FastCGI, for example, allows you to run PHP code. SCGI extends lighty with Ruby or Python.
Flarum is the amalgamation of the esoTalk and FluxBB forums. It is a newcomer to the forum market, but it has one of the greatest forum interfaces, as well as a clean and modern design. The user interface is straightforward, snappy, and free of clutter and bloat. Flarum is written in PHP, making it quick and simple to deploy.
Mithril, a fast JavaScript framework with a small footprint, powers the interface. To install this forum, you must first gain SSH access to the hosting server and install the composer. This forum is currently in the beta stage, so give it some time before utilizing it in production. However, you can install and utilize it for your personal enjoyment. It may be the greatest alternative to the Discourse forum after a stable release.
Imagine this: You're using one Linux distribution and you want to quickly deploy a virtual machine of another Linux distribution for either testing purposes or to have a secondary operating system to use for such things as development, training, or just to have a bit of fun trying out different distributions.
Daniel Vrátil: QCoro 0.5.0 Release Announcement
After another few months I’m happy to announce a new release of QCoro, which brings several new features and a bunch of bugfixes.
Krita Interview with J2J-Art
My name is Jessica, but my art name is J2J-Art. I am a self-taught artist, I was born in 2004 in South Africa and I have only been creating art for 4 years now.
I draw both digitally and with graphite pencils on paper.
Cheese, the default app for taking photos or recording via webcam, is not working properly in my case in Ubuntu 22.04.
By launching the app, webcam light turns on and persists only for a few seconds.
Every Linux admin must install and set up a database at some point. This can include deploying a dynamic website, such as for WordPress, or storing data for web applications as well as customer, client and employee records. Databases are crucial for every type of business.
Linux presents the best platform for databases. It's a reliable and open source OS with plenty of pre-made databases already available for installation. Of these pre-made databases, MySQL database server is the most popular.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Flatpak is a utility for software deployment and package management for Linux and makes installing applications easy for the user by eliminating version conflicts. Flatpak was initially developed by Alexander Larsson and was initially released back in September 2015. Later it was endorsed by Red Hat, Endless Computers, and Collabora. It is now actively maintained by an independent community composed of contributors, volunteers, and supporting organizations.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Flatpak on Rocky Linux. 8.
Fathom Analytics is the best alternative to Google Analytics. It is an open source web analytics application that offer privacy law compliance and simplicity. Fathom Analytics has a minimalist design and it is written in Go and ships as a single binary file. The installation of Fathom Analytics is pretty easy and straightforward. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fathom Analytics on Debian 11 VPS.
Finding out how much RAM a Linux process uses isn’t a simple matter—especially when shared memory needs to be considered. Thankfully, the pmap command helps you make sense of it all.
The Open Graph Protocol (OGP) was created by and for Facebook in 2010. OGP is a pseudo-standard set of metadata tags you can include on your webpages to describe its contents. By now, it’s become the primary data source for generated link previews across the web and apps.
OGP lets you specify a webpage’s title, description, and thumbnail image. The protocol also lets you express more metadata, but these three are its primary uses. These three metadata items are used by external services to generate link previews for your webpages.
OGP metadata is consumed by all the big tech companies; including Facebook, Google, and Apple. It’s also used by every search engine, sharing, social, and messaging apps such as Reddit, Twitter, What’s App, Signal, WordPress, and Quora.
How to Upgrade to Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS (GUI & CLI Methods)
