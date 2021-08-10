15 Best Free and Open Source Instant Messaging Clients
Instant messaging (IM) is a form of real-time communication between two or more individuals based on typed text. The text is conveyed via devices connected over a network such as the Internet.
There are so many different instant messaging clients available, some software supports multiple protocols, others confine themselves to supporting a single protocol only.
This chart provides our recommendations. We only feature open source software here.
today's leftovers
CISA has added seven new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow on the of the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.
We talk a lot about patching on this podcast, and the reason for that is because a lot of organizations don't seem to handle this important aspect of security very well. A recent patching report from the Ponemon institute seems to reflect this, and the stats regarding patching definitely don't look good.
A new survey of Minnesotans conducted by Repair.org, a coalition of groups supporting Right to Repair in Minnesota and across the country, shows how popular the policy is as legislators get ready to vote on these reforms as part of a larger bill package. Today, lawmakers voted to include a pending Right to Repair bill -- HF 1156 (Rep. Peter Fischer) -- in a larger judiciary omnibus package, HF 4608, which should see consideration on the floor later this week.
Asked if they support Right to Repair, 79.6% of respondents indicated that they support, with 44.3% indicating they “strongly support” such reforms, while only 4% opposed.
Today, one of the biggest things on the social internet happened, with Elon Musk buying Twitter. So here's a little reminder of Mastodon. Not our usual news, but it's too big to be ignored. Twitter is a massive and important platform and now it's going to be wholly owned by Elon Musk. Regardless of your thoughts on Musk, it's still a little alarming.
Good news for those who do dislike Musk, as there is a great alternative available with Mastodon. Not perfect, nothing is, but it is a good option to try. It's very much like Twitter except it's free, open source, has no adverts and anyone can host their own instance. Thanks to how it's designed, people can follow and talk to each other across these instances too.
GamingOnLinux is on Mastodon, so feel free to give us a follow. If you don't care about this whole thing, you can also follow us on Twitter.
Technology experts and ecologists join forces in the Bits & Bäume ('Bits and Trees') conference in October 2022 in Berlin. This year the FSFE is part of its organising committee. We look for exciting talks and insights about how Free Software can help realising a sustainable digital society. Share your expertise and apply until 7 June.
In the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) we want to empower users to control technology. This is a necessity for a free society but it is also fundamental for a more just and sustainable society. With Free Software we can keep maintaining programs and prevent software obsolescence. Using Free Software, we can repair and repurpose hardware, extending its lifetime and saving natural resources. It is only with Free Software that we can build long lasting and sustainable IT infrastructures.
Free Software relates to ecological sustainability. Last year, we published a study on the topic and we put theory into action by encouraging users to upcycle their Androids with Free Software operating systems. This year we joined the organising committee of the Bits & Bäume 2022, a prominent conference on digitisation and sustainability but also a movement.
Red Hat is pleased to see Istio apply to join the CNCF.
It is hard to imagine, but someday, IBM may not care much about its proprietary System z and Power Systems platforms. Or, more precisely, it may not be able to afford to care the way it has for decades
