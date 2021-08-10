today's howtos
How to Determine MIME Type of a File in Linux
If you are a Linux user whose intuitions are strongly allied with web technology then the concept of MIME types should be imprinted in your DNA.
MIME types help identify file formats and formatted contents during their transmission across the internet or any other user-defined network.
While on a web browser and you receive a webserver-sent file via HTTP before the web browser chooses a suitable method for displaying the file, the web browser will first consult the MIME types to determine the file type it is about to handle.
How to Shuffle File Lines Using Sort, Shuf, and Awk Commands
Since it is already established that the Linux operating system is the jack of all computing trades through the numerous Linux command line tips and articles you have come across on this site.
It is time to further grow the reputation of this operating system. As part of Linux file management, we will be looking at ways to shuffle lines in a file residing under a Linux operating system environment.
Shuffling lines in a file on a Linux operating system environment can take two approaches. Under approach one, you might be looking to shuffle/rearrange the lines in a targeted file to appear in a specific required order. In such a case, a sort command is called upon.
How to List Shared Libraries Used by Executables in Linux
Under a Linux operating system environment, the binary executables associated with the applications/programs you wish to run are directly linked with shared libraries loaded at runtime.
As a curious and evolving Linux user, you will be tempted to get an idea about these shared libraries involved/linked with the binary executables you are running during a normal program startup.
This article will walk us through several approaches to find out all shared libraries used by executables in Linux.
How to Join Multiple Lines into One in a File in Linux
In today’s tutorial on Linux file management, we will be looking at valid approaches to joining multiple lines within a file into a single line. By the end of this article, you will have added some computing milestones to your Linux file management experience.
How to Print Duplicated Lines in a Text File in Linux
Once you enter the Linux operating system domain, the list of computing possibilities through the Linux command line environment will seem unending. It’s simply because the more you use Linux, the more you want to learn and this craving takes you through countless learning opportunities.
In this tutorial, we are going to look at counting and printing duplicate lines in a text file under a Linux operating system environment. This tutorial module is part of Linux file management.
The Linux command line or terminal environment is not new to processing input text files. It is so proficient in such operations that it is yet to encounter a worthy challenge under text file processing.
Multipass Virtual Machines by using Ansible
A Multipass virtual machine should be created according to instructions in the article Multipass virtual machine and authenticating using a private key . Note where the file containing the private key is stored.
The second prerequisite is Ansible. Instructions on how to install Ansible can be found in the official Ansible documentation.
Kubernetes cluster using K3S with Canonical’s Multipass
This is another Kubernetes-related notebook entry in which I will document the procedure for setting up a Kubernetes cluster using K3S in virtual machines created with Canonical’s Multipass. In addition, I will describe how to configure kubectl, the Kubernetes command-line cluster management tool to manage the K3S cluster from outside of the virtual machines in which the cluster will run.
How to Install UNRAR on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
UNRAR is widely known and used amongst Windows users. RAR files are much smaller archives and compress better than ZIP for most files by compressing files “together,” saving more space. UNRAR does not come pre-installed natively on Ubuntu, but it is available to install from its repository.
The following tutorial will show you how to install UNRAR on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish on a desktop or server, along with the most commonly used commands with the command line terminal.
How to install SnapCraft on Rocky Linux 8
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snapcraft and snap-store on Rocky Linux 8.
Snap is a software packaging and deployment system developed by Canonical for operating systems that use the Linux kernel. The packages, called snaps, and the tool for using them, snapd, work across a range of Linux distributions and allow upstream software developers to distribute their applications directly to users.
Snaps are self-contained applications running in a sandbox with mediated access to the host system.They are containerized software packages that are simple to create and install. They auto-update and are safe to run.
Snaps applications packaged with all their dependencies to run on all popular Linux distributions from a single build. They update automatically and roll back gracefully.
How To Install Ubuntu Studio DE On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest stable version of Ubuntu that is now available in the market. Ubuntu Studio is a desktop environment that used to be the default desktop environment on the Ubuntu Studio distro. Now Ubuntu Studio uses the Plasma Desktop by KDE. Meanwhile, In this tutorial post, we will show you the steps to install the Ubuntu Studio desktop environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Fix There Are No Enabled Repositories RHEL Solution | Itsubuntu.com
Solution for the “There are no enabled repositories RHEL solution” error
In this tutorial, we will show you the reason and the solution for the there are no enabled repositories RHEL solution error. This occurs when you have not enabled your RHEL subscription.
Two commands to find files and directories in Debian 11 easily – VITUX
Basically, everything in Linux is a file. But before you are able to edit a file, you must be able to locate it in your system.
How to configure a Custom SSH Banner in Linux
We know that Linux applications are quite flexible in configuration. Concerning SSH, we can also configure it to our liking and not only important configurations but also information-oriented ones like a banner. That’s why today you will learn how to configure a custom banner in SSH.
How to Install Beekeeper Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Beekeeper Studio might be a perfect choice for those looking for an easy-to-use and comprehensive GUI electron front end for database management. This open-source database GUI can easily connect with any MariaDB or Postgres and works well alongside other popular databases such as MySQL, CockroachDB, Amazon Redshift, SQLite, and SQL DB. Currently, Beekeeper Studio only supports TCP connections for PSQL or MySQL, not the Unix socket connections.
Beekeeper Studio comes equipped with all sorts of useful features you would expect in a quality SQL program: autocomplete functionality includes completable queries without having to make multiple trips back and forth between programs; there’s even live reflection on what your query will do right before it finishes running so that minor mistakes don’t go unnoticed while typing.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Beekeeper Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish by importing the official repository and installing the application from it with the command line terminal.
How to Enable TCP BBR on Ubuntu 22.04 - Boost Internet Speed - LinuxCapable
With the new TCP Bottleneck Bandwidth and RRT (BBR) algorithm, Google has finally found a way to overcome many issues that were previously present in both Reno & CUBIC. This updated congestion control algorithm achieves significant bandwidth improvements, lowers latency, and is deployed by Google.com, Google Cloud Platform, Youtube, and others.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to enable TCP BBR on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal with some configurations and screenshots.
How to Upgrade to Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS & GNOME 42 - LinuxCapable
Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS, the next in the line of Long Term Releases for Pop!_OS based on Ubuntu LTS releases, is finally here and available for Pop!_OS users to upgrade to. The release has seen the Pop team focus more on building their resources and moving away from Launchpad PPA’s to their repositories with better packaging systems, hybrid graphics support, etc.
How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Liqourix Kernel is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware. Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels, having multiple branches to choose from the stable, edge, and development.
For users seeking to have their Ubuntu 22.04 LTS system kernel up to date and not wanting to manually install kernels or use the testing/unstable repositories, installing a third-party kernel that may be for you.
How to cheat on Wordle using Linux | Network World
Wordle—the online game that gives you six tries to guess a five-letter word—has gone viral recently, and while it’s fun, it can also be pretty hard. So, as a bash-scripting enthusiast, I figured I'd see if I could come up with a script that would help me cheat.
The game itself is fairly simple. After you enter a five-letter guess, the game indicates which of its letters are not in the mystery word by setting them off on a gray background, which ones are in the word but in the wrong location (orange background), and which ones are in the word and located in the right place (green background). Each guess must be a known English word, no capitals, no punctuation.
How to set up a MySQL database in Linux
Every Linux admin must install and set up a database at some point. This can include deploying a dynamic website, such as for WordPress, or storing data for web applications as well as customer, client and employee records. Databases are crucial for every type of business.
How to Upgrade Linux Kernel to 5.18 Release on Ubuntu 22.04 - NextGenTips
Linux Kernel is a free and open-source, monolithic, modular, multitasking Unix-like operating system. It is the main component of a Linux operating system and is the core interface between the computer’s hardware and its processes. It makes communication possible between computer hardware and processes running on it and it manages resources effectively.
Linux 5.18 mainline was released recently by Linux Torvalds with better new features to try out. The mainline tree is maintained by Linus Torvalds and It is where all new features are added and releases always come from.
How to Install XanMod Kernel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
XanMod is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Ubuntu 22.04. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware.
XanMod is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels before landing on most distributions. Most desktop users are not even into gaming but want a new kernel for better hardware support, making XanMod one of the more popular choices.
For more information on XanMod Kernel before installing, visit the XanMod Kernel features information page.
How to Install Outline Knowledgebase Wiki on Ubuntu using Docker
List and Set Environment Variables in Linux
The Linux operating system is widely used in servers to host complex applications, which have very specific system settings. When you start a new Linux shell session, a certain system configuration is read and your computer is set up accordingly. These configurations and settings are controlled by the environment variables.
-
15 Best Free and Open Source Instant Messaging Clients
Instant messaging (IM) is a form of real-time communication between two or more individuals based on typed text. The text is conveyed via devices connected over a network such as the Internet. There are so many different instant messaging clients available, some software supports multiple protocols, others confine themselves to supporting a single protocol only. This chart provides our recommendations. We only feature open source software here.
How to Upgrade to Pop OS 22.04 LTS from 21.10 [Step by Step]
We give you easy steps to upgrade to Pop OS 22.04 LTS from Pop OS 21.10.
“Why I Hate Elon Musk”
Video download link | md5sum
