Games: Steam, AI War 2, and More
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-04-26 Edition - Boiling Steam
Between 2022-04-19 and 2022-04-26 there were 29 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 226 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 12.8 % of total released titles.
Steam Deck gets a lock screen, window switcher and more | GamingOnLinux
Valve has released a huge upgrade for the Steam Deck that includes some much requested features, that should dramatically improve the overall experience. The update comes in multiple parts (Client and OS), and should be done via Gaming Mode (the main Deck UI), not Desktop Mode.
Steam Deck Client and OS Update: Lockscreen, Keyboards, and Multiple Windows Support (April 2022) - Boiling Steam
Valve has just released a new update for Steam, the OS and firmware for the Steam Deck. Podiki has had to chance to upgrade his Steam Deck following this announcement, so we can share some more details beyond the simple changelog.
[ES] War for the Overworld: actualización gráfica
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss DLC out, Arcen finished with it
The massive-scale space RTS AI War 2 has a new expansion out with AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss, and it seems Arcen are now finished with the game and moving onto their next project.
Arcen say this expansion is bigger than some standalone games, and the game has lost the "Beta" status for multiplayer as it seems to all work fine now. On the game as a whole, they're not working full-time on it now and consider it pretty much done. However, they will be around watching over it to put out bug fixes whenever they're needed.
RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 reimplementation OpenRCT2 has a new save system | GamingOnLinux
Work that has been ongoing for some time now, OpenRCT2 the free and open source reimplementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 version 0.4.0 is out now and it's big. If you want to play it easily on Linux from Steam, you can do so with Luxtorpeda. I have a guide on using that on the Steam Deck in a previous article. Or, you can use the version from Flathub.
With the huge change being to the save file system, one of their time previously told me that it "significantly raises pretty much all the limits the original sv6 format had and is probably the biggest milestone we have hit since OpenRCT2 started over 7 years ago".
Space station building and management sim orbit.industries is out now | GamingOnLinux
Fancy a fresh take on building up a space station? orbit.industries from LAB132 and Klabater is out now. So far so good, with it having a number of positive user reviews on Steam.
"Jump into 3 modes: Campaign with missions set in the orbit of far flung alien worlds, Endless mode where resources are limited but time is not, or Creative mode where you can let your imagination run wild in the orbital sandbox with no constraints. Orbit.industries blends inspiration from classic science fiction literature, movies, and popular space-opera TV series with actual knowledge and progress achieved in the field of space exploration, space engineering, and orbital stations development."
