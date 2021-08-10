Microsoft Fiascos and Security Blunders
Windows 11 is officially a failure
It failed to even do what Microsoft and its partners were obviously hoping, that is “scare” or “bully” people into getting a new PC for Windows 11. Data for Q4 2021/Q1 2022 suggest that there was no sales boost to speak of, the traditional effect a new Windows version usually has on the PC market.
DDoS attacks on Estonian state sites continued over weekend [iophk: Windows TCO]
RIA Cyber Incident Handling Department (CERT-EE) director Tõnu Tammer said that: "At the same time, we must be prepared for attacks to continue for some time, while their volume may increase. We cannot rest on our laurels, but rather consider how to better mitigate the success of such attacks."
While sites are still under attack, malicious queries are being intercepted before they can negatively affect the systems, RIA says
RIA says the attacks which had begun Thursday last week continued through Saturday.
CISA adds 7 vulnerabilities to list of bugs exploited in attacks [Ed: This is a misleading summary. 5 out of 8 of the latest are Microsoft.]
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added seven vulnerabilities to its list of actively exploited security issues, including those from Microsoft, Linux, and Jenkins.
