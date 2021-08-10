The Future of Open Source What makes open source rather uniquely western is its dependence on certain cultural and legal abstractions. Apart from free speech and a rule of law of unprecedented rigor, there is for example a very western notion of privacy that in some ways runs counter to the interests of an empire, and a fairly modern notion of individuality and personal realization. Ideas such as l'art pour l'art and the long march through the institutions have surely played their part as well. A short explanation might be in order: I'd like to think I'm not overly naïve. There are several examples of corruption, mismanagement and even tyranny carried out by and in the west - but as far as open source goes, I have a hard time placing it in another political framing. As such, I do believe it's the nominal values of the empire that's enabled it. It's an implementation of ideals the imperial elite may have paid mere lip service to and that may have resulted in tyranny in some of its client states, but which has at least earnestly (and perhaps sometimes foolishly) been shared by the citizens at its core. At risk of sounding pompous, it's an echo of grand founding phrases, even though they in our current trying times can feel like hollow mockeries: Liberty, equality, fraternity. All public power emanates from the people. Life, liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

Programming and Kernel Development The Curse of Systems Thinkers (Part 1) Somewhere between 15 and 20 years ago, I worked for a company. It was a very prestigious company, and it was a glorious and frustrating time. The company did amazing things. Literally unbelievable achievements - from my point of view anyway. But this was coupled with levels of chaos that led to inefficiency, wasted opportunity, and needless headaches.

Some things that make shell scripts have performance issues One thing that does not make shell scripts slow is the basic Unix commands themselves that you use in shell scripts. Those Unix commands generally perform pretty well, and their processing speed is probably close to the fastest you could get if you wrote what they're doing in your language of choice. Your program is unlikely to improve on the sorting performance of sort, the text transformation performance of sed, and so on. And the shell itself generally performs internal things more than fast enough for most cases. Instead, what causes shell scripts problems is the cost of starting separate programs. Sed may transform text very fast and sort may sort data very fast, but starting sed or sort is comparatively expensive. The more times you start programs and the more programs you have to start for each thing you want to do, the slower your shell script will run.

Asahi Linux, plus better VM support, makes Apple Silicon more compelling for devs In November 2020 Apple introduced the M1 processor – an Arm-based chip marking the beginning of the transition from Intel CPUs to Apple Silicon. Apple M1 machines can be good value despite the premium price if they save developers time, and the combination of excellent performance and high efficiency – leading to long battery life for those on a laptop – is a strong attraction.

A driver on the GPU – Bas Nieuwenhuizen – Open Source GPU Drivers The title might be a bit hyperbolic here, but we’re indeed exploring a first step in that direction with radv. The impetus here is the ExecuteIndirect command in Direct3D 12 and some games that are using it in non-trivial ways. (e.g. Halo Infinite) [...] This functionality happens to be a subset of VK_NV_device_generated_commands and hence I’ve been working on implementing a subset of that extension on radv. Unfortunately, we can’t really give the firmware a “extended indirect draw call” and execute stuff, so we’re stuck generating command buffers on the GPU. The way the extension works, the application specifies a command “signature” on the CPU, which specifies that for each draw call the application is going to update A, B and C. Then, at runtime, the application provides a buffer providing the data for A, B and C for each draw call. The driver then processes that into a command buffer and then executes that into a secondary command buffer.

AMD driver work ongoing to help Halo Infinite on Linux and Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux Developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen has a new blog post up about some of the work going into the radv AMD GPU driver on Linux, and they're taking steps towards doing "A driver on the GPU" which should help Halo Infinite get working. One of the problems with Halo Infinite on Linux and Steam Deck with Proton, is to do with the Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation layer VKD3D-Proton and how a certain part of Direct3D 12 is being used in a "non-trivial" way. Getting that properly supported sounds like it has been difficult.