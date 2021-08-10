Linux in Devices/Embedded
Cincoze's new industrial grade computers feature Intel’s latest gen processors and support GPU expansion
Cincoze announced today their new series of ruggedized and compact computers designed for smart manufacturing applications. These computers offer support for several Intel latest generation processors. The GM-1000 and the GP-3000 series are capable of supporting one and two GPU respectively cards while the DS-1300 offers extensive industrial I/O interfaces.
The GM-1000 is a GPU computing platform that supports 1x MXM 3.1 GPU type A/B form factor. Its design is based on the Intel Coffee Lake processors (up to 8 cores) and it includes support for dual DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM memory (64GB max). The GPU system comes in a compact design (260 mm x 200 mm x 85 mm) optimized to operate in harsh environments (-40C to 70C).
E Ink Gallery 3 color ePaper offers faster refresh rate, higher resolution - CNX Software
The company also says the Gallery 3 will have an improved resolution of 300 pixels per inch instead of just 150ppi and operate in 0 to 50°C temperature range like black and white eReaders. The new display will also support pen input in black and white, plus a few colors, with an update time of 30 ms. E Ink Gallery 3 will also feature the new ComfortGaze front light to reduce the amount of blue light reflected off the surface of the display and already found in Kaleido 3 ePaper display.
The press release only mentions Kailedo 3 in passing, saying that both technologies would offer customers several new color options to adopt into their devices. Let’s try to find some of the differences. Under the hood, the technology is different. E Ink Gallery 3 relies on E Ink ACeP (Advanced Color ePaper) technology while Kaleido 3 relies on the Print Color ePaper technology “where a color filter array (CFA) is used in conjunction with E Ink’s Carta black and white ink film, creating a full-color device for a more fully realized eBook shopping and reading experience”.
Senet’s embrace of Helium shows its confidence in LoRaWAN
LoRaWAN network provider Senet said this week that it has expanded its relationship with the Helium network, a distributed peer-to-peer LoRaWAN network. Senet had started letting its customers roam onto the Helium network in September of last year, but with this move Senet has expanded the deal to include Helium’s global hotspots. And that means Senet customers can roam onto Helium’s network anywhere in the world.
Amid the bankruptcy of Sigfox and the creation of an alternative Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) with Amazon’s Sidewalk, Senet has been plugging away, trying to build out a viable LPWAN business connecting IoT devices at prices that make sense. Helium has become a valuable part of that effort.
