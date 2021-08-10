If you are a regular reader here on It’s FOSS, you might have read about GNOME’s plan to replace Gedit with their own text editor. Yes, GNOME has a brand-new text editor and it is called, well, Text Editor. While Gedit is still the default, this new editor has made an entry with the release of GNOME 42. I am using Ubuntu 22.04 and it is available to install from the repositories. Not exactly a brand-new feature of Ubuntu 22.04, this new editor is available to install in the latest Ubuntu LTS version and perhaps other distributions using GNOME 42.

Version 19 of the Android-based LineageOS distribution has been released. With that said, we have been working extremely hard since Android 12’s release last October to port our features to this new version of Android. Thanks to our hard work adapting to Google’s fairly large changes in Android 11, we were able to rebase our changes onto Android 12 much more efficiently. This led to a lot of time to spend on cool new features, as well as adapt our additions to Android 12’s new Material You design language! Beyond the move to Android 12, this release includes improvements to a lot of apps, a new setup wizard, and more. Less happily, this release has had to leave a lot of older devices behind; a device must be able to run a 4.9 or newer kernel to be able to run LineageOS 19. Direct: Wow, LineageOS 19!

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers How to find out what a Linux command does | Enable Sysadmin Learn how to locate, read, and use Linux system documentation with man, info, and /usr/share/doc files.

21unity: serving open source software in a cloud based on OpenPOWER | Random thoughts of Peter 'CzP' Czanik The first time I heard about 21unity was when I read the announcement: 21unity Joins OpenPOWER Foundation. I immediately became interested in the company, as it combines two things I am interested in: POWER and open source. Among others 21unity has its own cloud based on the POWER platform and provides Nextcloud as a service. I tried to refresh my German knowledge and read their website, but the more I read the more interesting it got and the more questions I had. I have seen from the reactions on Twitter, that many people were happy to learn about a new company working with POWER. So, instead of a few quick questions in private, I asked for an interview. Chris Branston of 21unity answered my questions. [...] We decided, the only way to deliver consistent services with full control of what happens where and how data is handled and how secure these systems are, is to build our own data center, which is not connected to any of the big 3s networks. This idea might sound a bit crazy at first, but it has one big benefit when you build stuff from scratch: There are no messy integrations, upgrades or other legacy issues that come up, but you get to build exactly what you need and want.

Fedora Websites and Apps Objective Revamp Update: April 2022 – Fedora Community Blog Our websites are our face to the Fedora Linux users and the community members. We started with a successful Council objective proposal to revamp the websites and applications. As part of that, we want to revitalize and organize the community that maintains them. Allow me to share with you the things that we have been up to so far.

Orchestrate offloaded network functions on DPUs with Red Hat OpenShift | Red Hat Developer The traditional CPU-centric system architecture is being replaced by designs where systems are aggregated from independently intelligent devices. These systems have their own compute capabilities and can natively run network functions with an accelerated data plane. The new model allows us to offload to accelerators not only the individual subroutines but whole software subsystems, such as networking or storage, with cloud-like security isolation and architectural compartmentalization. One of the most prominent examples of this new architecture is the data processing unit (DPU). DPUs offer a complete compute system with an independent software stack, network identity, and provisioning capabilities. The DPU can host its own applications using either embedded or orchestrated deployment models. The unique capabilities of the DPU allow for key infrastructure functions and their associated software stacks to be completely removed from the host node’s CPU cores and to be relocated onto the DPU. For instance, DPU could host the management plane of the network functions and part of the control plane, while the data plane could be accelerated by dedicated Arm cores, ASICs, GPUs, or FPGA IPs. Because DPUs can run independent software stacks locally, multiple network functions could run simultaneously on the same devices with service chaining and shared accelerators to provide generic in-line processing.

5 agile mistakes I've made and how to solve them Agile used to have a stigma as being "only suitable for small teams and small project management." It is now a famous discipline used by software development teams worldwide with great success. But does agile really deliver value? Well, it depends on how you use it. My teams and I have used agile since I started in tech. It hasn't always been easy, and there's been a lot of learning along the way. The best way to learn is to make mistakes, so to help you in your own agile journey, here are five agile mistakes I've made.

Red Hat Developer roundup: Best of April 2022 | Red Hat Developer The upcoming release of version 12 of the GCC compiler is naturally causing quite a stir for C developers working on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and other platforms. In one of our most popular articles this month, David Malcolm breaks down the state of static code analysis in GCC 12. C++ specifically is getting more support in this version of the compiler, and Marek Polacek outlines the new features. Meanwhile, C++ is advancing on other fronts, with updates to the core standard. Jason Merrill has the highlights.

IT leaders can still use a helping hand, however, in navigating the massive scope and scale of AWS while making sure their cloud strategy is tightly focused and aligned with business goals.