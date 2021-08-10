Ubuntu 22.10 Code Name Revealed - "Kinetic Kudu"
Android Leftovers
LXD 5.0 LTS is now available
The stable release of LXD, the system container and VM manager, is now available. LXD 5.0 is the fourth LTS release for LXD, and will be supported for 5 years, until June 2027. LXD 5.0 comes preinstalled with Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS released last week, and for Ubuntu Desktop users, it’s only a couple of commands away. This release significantly steps up LXD’s abilities in comparison to LXD 4.0 LTS, especially when operating in clustered environments.
LineageOS 19 released
Version 19 of the Android-based LineageOS distribution has been released. With that said, we have been working extremely hard since Android 12’s release last October to port our features to this new version of Android. Thanks to our hard work adapting to Google’s fairly large changes in Android 11, we were able to rebase our changes onto Android 12 much more efficiently. This led to a lot of time to spend on cool new features, as well as adapt our additions to Android 12’s new Material You design language! Beyond the move to Android 12, this release includes improvements to a lot of apps, a new setup wizard, and more. Less happily, this release has had to leave a lot of older devices behind; a device must be able to run a 4.9 or newer kernel to be able to run LineageOS 19. Direct: Wow, LineageOS 19!
Hands on With GNOME’s New Text Editor for Linux Users
If you are a regular reader here on It’s FOSS, you might have read about GNOME’s plan to replace Gedit with their own text editor. Yes, GNOME has a brand-new text editor and it is called, well, Text Editor. While Gedit is still the default, this new editor has made an entry with the release of GNOME 42. I am using Ubuntu 22.04 and it is available to install from the repositories. Not exactly a brand-new feature of Ubuntu 22.04, this new editor is available to install in the latest Ubuntu LTS version and perhaps other distributions using GNOME 42.
