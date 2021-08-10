Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

7 Reasons Why Linux Isn't Dominating the Desktop OS Market

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of April 2022 06:31:00 PM Filed under
Linux

Linux is free, and that's enough for it to capture the whole OS market like wildfire. But why hasn't it happened yet?

Linux is a free OS that has gained significant popularity over the last 10 years or so. It has improved a lot in terms of interface, features, and services during these years.

Yet, as of this writing, Windows has the highest market share at 87.56%, followed by macOS at 9.54%. Linux has a market share of just 2.35%, and Chrome OS has 0.41%. Linux is pretty dominant in the server market, but we are just discussing the desktop OS here.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu 22.10 Code Name Revealed - "Kinetic Kudu"

A list of known details of the upcoming Ubuntu 22.10 release and its official code name. Read more

KDE Releases Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04 with Lots of Goodies for Linux Phone Users

Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04 is here with lots of goodies for Linux mobile users, starting with many improvements to the Shell, including the ability to switch homescreens, which paves the way to support for third-party homescreens in the KDE store. The Homescreen also received a new grow/shrink animation to make app icons feel more reactive to user interaction, and bold text for apps to improve readability. On the other hand, the Task Switcher received a new feature that lets users sort tasks by “when they were opened” instead of alphabetically. Read more

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Switches Back to X.Org with NVIDIA Driver

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS now defaults to X.Org with NVIDIA proprietary driver as requested by NVIDIA. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6