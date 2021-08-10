Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of April 2022 06:34:26 PM

Filed under

With PureOS and Librem hardware, you can build a premium CS lab without premium licensing fees. Using community-driven freedom-respecting software, schools can take learning beyond the classroom, into students’ homes, and ultimately into the industry.

Let’s learn how Free and Open Software like PureOS is a perfect choice for educational institutions.

Many schools are dependent on proprietary licenses with short lifecycles. As a result, IT staff and teachers are compelled to upgrade at the end of a support contract. It also makes it hard for students to get their hands on the software outside of class.

At the same time, many proprietary offerings from Windows itself to applications like Photoshop will offer discounted prices for students just to get them familiar and trained on these systems that require a lifetime of licensing.