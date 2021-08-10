Android Leftovers
Android 13 removes all haptic feedback in 'Silent mode' - 9to5Google
Android 13’s beta is no longer just for developers - The Verge
Moto G100 starts receiving stable Android 12 update in select regions
Nokia C200 Android 12 smartphone now available in the US for less than $80 - PhoneArena
Ford delays switch to Android Automotive until 2023 | Ars Technica
Google Play Data Safety Section Says How Android Uses User Data
How to Merge Duplicate Contacts on Android
Android bug causing phone battery drain - Here's how to fix it
5G Android smartphone sales: Samsung's the undisputed leader - PhoneArena
Ubuntu 22.10 Code Name Revealed - "Kinetic Kudu"
A list of known details of the upcoming Ubuntu 22.10 release and its official code name.
KDE Releases Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04 with Lots of Goodies for Linux Phone Users
Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04 is here with lots of goodies for Linux mobile users, starting with many improvements to the Shell, including the ability to switch homescreens, which paves the way to support for third-party homescreens in the KDE store. The Homescreen also received a new grow/shrink animation to make app icons feel more reactive to user interaction, and bold text for apps to improve readability. On the other hand, the Task Switcher received a new feature that lets users sort tasks by “when they were opened” instead of alphabetically.
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Switches Back to X.Org with NVIDIA Driver
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS now defaults to X.Org with NVIDIA proprietary driver as requested by NVIDIA.
