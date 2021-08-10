WordPress 6.0 Beta 3
WordPress 6.0 Beta 3 is now available for testing!
This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress production or mission-critical websites. Instead, it is recommended that you test Beta 3 on a test server and site.
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Gets First Kernel Security Update, Three Vulnerabilities Patched
Dubbed as the Jammy Jellyfish, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS arrived last week on April 21st as Canonical’s 9th long-term support (LTS) series, which means that it will be supported with software and security updates for the next five years, until April 2027.
The Jammy Jellyfish release is also powered by a long-term supported kernel, namely Linux 5.15 LTS, and today it was updated from the version available in the live/installation image to fix three security flaws.
Smap now brings all required features on hand to network admin or penetration tester without overgoing to shodan.io. Smap and Nmap are identical and generate the standard output, except Smap will also fetch public open port data from shodan.io as an addon to standard Nmap.
Let’s keep it simple recently, I tried to install one package using golang and got an error message claiming that golang can’t load the package, as shown below.
If you are like most users, you will want to customize your Ubuntu 22.04 system to make it feel more personalized. One of the most obvious ways to do this is to change your desktop wallpaper. You can also take it one step further and change the background of your login screen.
In this tutorial, we will go over the step by step instructions to change the login screen background on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish GNOME desktop. This will involve the download of a Bash script to allow us the ability to change it.
This tutorial explores various software that you can install on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. There is a variety of things that can be installed on Ubuntu 22.04, hence we have divided all the software into two categories: Ubuntu user and DevOps.
We not only provide you with ideas of what can be installed but also link to tutorials that take you through the installation process.
The Ubuntu 22.04 GPG error: The following signatures couldn't be verified is the most common error when attempting to include third party package repositories to the apt package manager. The GPG error should rather be treated as a warning against potential package installation from unknown sources. Therefore, the GPG error message prompts the user to verify and manually import the third party signature belonging to relevant package developer.
In this tutorial, you will see how to remedy this error so that you can install the software from your intended PPA repository on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish.
Many processes run as services managed by systemd on your Ubuntu 22.04 system. In this tutorial, you will learn how to list and change state for systemd services and unit files on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux Server/Desktop.
NTP stands for Network Time Protocol and is used for clock synchronization across multiple computers. An NTP server is responsible for keeping a set of computers in sync with each other. On a local network, the server should be able to keep all client systems to within a single millisecond of each other.
Such a configuration would be necessary if, for example, the systems needed to start or stop a task in unison at a precise time. In this article, we’ll show you how to configure an NTP server on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish and how to configure a client system to sync its system time with said server.
In this tutorial, we will perform the installation of Microsoft’s core TTF fonts on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Desktop. This includes fonts such as Andale Mono, Arial, Arial Black, Comic Sans, Courier New, Georgia, Impact, Times New Roman, Trebuchet, Verdana, and Webdings. These fonts have been around for many years and see constant use in all sorts of publications, so they are great to have as an option on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish.
If you have an ISO file, such as Linux installation media, it is possible to create a DVD media from the file. In this tutorial, you will learn how to burn an ISO image to DVD using Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux desktop.
Kubernetes is leading software in container orchestration. Kubernetes works by managing clusters, which is simply a set of hosts meant for running containerized applications. In order to have a Kubernetes cluster, you need a minimum of two nodes – a master node and a worker node. Of course, you can expand the cluster by adding as many worker nodes as you need.
In this tutorial, we’re going to deploy a Kubernetes cluster consisting of two nodes, both of which are running Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. Having two nodes in our cluster is the most basic configuration possible, but you’ll be able to scale that configuration and add more nodes if you wish.
Are you tired of having to provide your administrator password when you use sudo? In this tutorial you will learn how to configure sudo without the password on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux. This means that the sudo command will not prompt you to enter password hence rendering your sudo command completely without a password.
Ubuntu 22.04: List of torrent clients
The BitTorrent protocol is used for peer to peer file sharing and it’s an extremely efficient way of downloading and sharing files with groups of people. While file sharing with BitTorrent is normally associated with video files like movies or TV episodes, it’s also common for Linux developers to offer a torrent download of their distribution.
Torrents are great for downloading large files because they are split into smaller chunks and downloaded from multiple peers in the torrent “swarm.” Being able to download from a lot of different sources simultaneously should mean that your download bandwidth is completely saturated, resulting in a very quick download of large files. When all of the file chunks are done downloading, the file is reconstructed automatically.
In order to download something via BitTorrent, you need to have a torrent client installed on your system. On Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish, there are quite a few options to choose from. Some have a graphical interface and some only work on the command line, but they all have their advantages and quirks. In this article, we’ll go over some top picks for torrent clients to help you choose the right one for your needs. We’ll also show how to install each of them and open up a .torrent file.
