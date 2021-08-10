Language Selection

Raspberry Digital Signage 18 released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of April 2022 09:24:32 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

Raspberry Digital Signage is an operating system designed for digital signage installations on the Raspberry Pi: it displays a full-screen browser view restricted to a specified resource. It shows web resources from Internet, local network or local folders (so you can use the Pi itself as the source webserver).

Raspberry Digital Signage comes with the latest Chromium builds (featuring HTML5 capabilities), so you can display more attractive resources, more easily.

More in Tux Machines

