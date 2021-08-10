In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VMware Workstation Pro on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, VMware Workstation is a widely used virtualization software that permits users to run multiple x86 or x86-64 virtual machines. With a virtual machine application like VMware, you can run another operating system inside your current operating system. Each virtual machine runs an isolated operating system environment, including Windows, or Linux variants, and uses a portion of your system processor and memory.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the VMware Workstation Pro virtualization on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.