How To Install VMware Workstation Pro on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VMware Workstation Pro on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, VMware Workstation is a widely used virtualization software that permits users to run multiple x86 or x86-64 virtual machines. With a virtual machine application like VMware, you can run another operating system inside your current operating system. Each virtual machine runs an isolated operating system environment, including Windows, or Linux variants, and uses a portion of your system processor and memory.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the VMware Workstation Pro virtualization on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
15 basic Linux networking commands you should know
Whether you are a system administrator or a person who uses Linux as the daily drive operating system, you might encounter network issues once in a while. Even if you can do some configurations from the Settings window, command-line tools are more powerful and have more features. You can use these tools to easily configure, monitor, secure, and manage networks.
How to install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Ubuntu
Oracle VirtualBox is a software that lets you emulate guest systems under a virtual environment with your same hardware.
VirtualBox guest additions is a set of drivers and applications shipped with VirtualBox that enhance the performance of the guest OS, which includes mouse pointer integration, time synchronization between the host and the guest OS and accelerated video performance, also it adds some features like bidirectional clipboard, drag and drop as well as other useful features.
This article explains how to install VirtualBox guest additions on Ubuntu.
How To Upgrade To Pop OS 22.04 LTS - OSTechNix
Good news for all Pop!_OS users. The latest version of Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS (long-term support) is released on April 25, 2022, just four days after the release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. This is an LTS version, so you will get general support until the release of the next LTS version. Though pop os uses Gnome 42 as the base, system76 decided to go with the "System76 COSMIC UX" interface. In this brief guide, let us discuss what are the major new features in Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS and how to upgrade to Pop OS 22.04 from Pop OS 21.10 and older versions.
How to take a screenshot on any computer - Android Authority
Taking a screenshot is a necessary functionality on computers and phones today. However, taking a screenshot on a computer can be a bit more complicated than on a phone. To help you out with that, we’ve made this guide to take a screenshot on Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, and Mac computers.
How to Install Icinga2 on RHEL, Rocky and AlmaLinux
Icinga2 is a feature-rich open-source network monitoring and alerting application that is a fork of the Nagios monitoring tool.
It was built to address the shortcomings of Nagios and introduce new features such as an improved and modern user interface, a REST API for integrating new extensions without the need for making changes to the Icinga core, and additional database connectors.
Icinga2 monitors the availability of hosts as well as services. Some of these services include SNMP, HTTP, HTTPS, and SSH. It also monitors network devices such as routers and switches.
How To Search Multiple Words / String Pattern Using grep Command on Bash Shell
Some useful commands for Account migrations in Cpanel server
New zine: How DNS Works!
I mentioned earlier that my friend Marie Claire LeBlanc Flanagan and I built Mess With DNS together in December. That was really fun, so Marie and I decided to work together on this zine too – we paired on it for about an hour every weekday for almost 4 months. I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t have finished the zine without her.
Best SEO Tools For Linux In 2022
We have analyzed various professional services. This guide will learn about the best SEO software programs for Linux. This operating system is very popular among SEO professionals. We have made a list of desktop and online tools for search engine promotion for this operating system version. However, most proposed programs will also work on Windows or macOS. Therefore, you will not feel any limitations in the choice of SEO software, regardless of the computer system used.
Self-Hosted Static Homepages: Dashy Vs. Homer
Dashy is a 100% free and open-source, self-hosted, highly customizable homepage app for your server that has a strong focus on privacy. It offers an easy-to-use visual editor, widgets, status checking, themes, and lots more features. Below are the features that you can avail yourself of with Dashy.
Goodbye Twitter: all in on the Fediverse
Quitting cold turkey is hard, but if you’re like me and down to mostly reading certain people whose only presence is Twitter, Nitter is a Twitter front-end that let you read Twitter without maintaining your own account, or being tracked by Twitter. There is a nice list of bots on Awesome Mastodon that automatically post news, and BirdsiteLIVE lets you bridge any Twitter account to ActivityPub.
Videos: Pop!_OS 22.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Linux Lite 6.0 RC1, Xubuntu 22.04 LTS
