Games: Steam, Sonic Origins, and Dune: Spice Wars
-
Loop Hero gets controller support, looking good on Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Loop Hero, the fantastic deck-builder from Four Quarters and Devolver Digital now has controller support, making it work even better on the Steam Deck.
A big update is on the way too, which they say stalled around the 80% mark but work on that will continue again as almost "all graphics and code are finished, mostly texts/sounds/balance remain". Until then though, this small update to work with controllers / gamepads is a nice addition to an already great game.
On the Steam Deck, Valve gave it a Playable rating previously but this should bump it right up to Verified status as the control system and icons were the issue which is now solved. Feels really good on Deck too, and the developer solved a problem I reported very quickly.
-
Classic Sonic games being delisted to make way for Sonic Origins | GamingOnLinux
A sad day for preservation and emulation, as SEGA has announced that they will be delisting the classic Sonic games.
Why? Well, they have Sonic Origins coming out on June 23. So they will be delisting Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD on May 20. If that alarms you, then you might want to grab them from the SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics collection (you can buy them individually). That whole collection supports Linux too, and comes with roms, which it appears Sonic Origins will not (on both counts).
-
Dune: Spice Wars is out in Early Access, works on Linux and Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
The battle for Spice has begun on the sandy planet, with Dune: Spice Wars from Shiro Games and Funcom officially out on Steam in Early Access. Good news for fans of 4x RTS games, as it appears to work great with Steam Play Proton out of the box with no additional tweaking needed. This has been tested on both my desktop with NVIDIA and my Steam Deck with AMD.
"Conquer Arrakis through political maneuvering, military dominance, sabotage, and wise resource allocation. The spice must flow, but as you struggle to wrest it from the grip of opposing factions, the planet itself threatens with coriolis storms and colossal sandworms. Lead the honorable Atreides, brutal Harkonnen, opportunistic Smugglers, or survivalist Fremen, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Specialize your faction by appointing various iconic characters as your councilors."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 372 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Best SEO Tools For Linux In 2022
We have analyzed various professional services. This guide will learn about the best SEO software programs for Linux. This operating system is very popular among SEO professionals. We have made a list of desktop and online tools for search engine promotion for this operating system version. However, most proposed programs will also work on Windows or macOS. Therefore, you will not feel any limitations in the choice of SEO software, regardless of the computer system used.
Self-Hosted Static Homepages: Dashy Vs. Homer
Dashy is a 100% free and open-source, self-hosted, highly customizable homepage app for your server that has a strong focus on privacy. It offers an easy-to-use visual editor, widgets, status checking, themes, and lots more features. Below are the features that you can avail yourself of with Dashy.
Goodbye Twitter: all in on the Fediverse
Quitting cold turkey is hard, but if you’re like me and down to mostly reading certain people whose only presence is Twitter, Nitter is a Twitter front-end that let you read Twitter without maintaining your own account, or being tracked by Twitter. There is a nice list of bots on Awesome Mastodon that automatically post news, and BirdsiteLIVE lets you bridge any Twitter account to ActivityPub.
Videos: Pop!_OS 22.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Linux Lite 6.0 RC1, Xubuntu 22.04 LTS
Recent comments
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
12 hours 5 min ago
12 hours 48 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 49 min ago
23 hours 53 min ago
1 day 4 min ago