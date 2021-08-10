Videos: Pop!_OS 22.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Linux Lite 6.0 RC1, Xubuntu 22.04 LTS
A First Look At Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS - Invidious
Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS has landed! Pop is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that sports a really nice GNOME desktop environment with many custom modifications created by the Pop team. In fact, Pop might be the best GTK-based desktop Linux distro available right now. Move over, Ubuntu. There's a new king.
Ubuntu 22.04 Completely Broke AppImages - Invidious
Ubuntu 22.04 seems like a fairly positive release but it does have a slight issue, Ubuntu decided to stop shipping Fuse2 as a default so AppImages don't work out of the box but it's much worse than that.
Linux Lite 6.0 RC1 Run Through - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at Linux Lite 6.0 RC1. Enjoy!
Xubuntu 22.04 LTS overview | elegance and ease of use. - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Xubuntu 22.04 LTS and some of the applications pre-installed.
Best SEO Tools For Linux In 2022
We have analyzed various professional services. This guide will learn about the best SEO software programs for Linux. This operating system is very popular among SEO professionals. We have made a list of desktop and online tools for search engine promotion for this operating system version. However, most proposed programs will also work on Windows or macOS. Therefore, you will not feel any limitations in the choice of SEO software, regardless of the computer system used.
Self-Hosted Static Homepages: Dashy Vs. Homer
Dashy is a 100% free and open-source, self-hosted, highly customizable homepage app for your server that has a strong focus on privacy. It offers an easy-to-use visual editor, widgets, status checking, themes, and lots more features. Below are the features that you can avail yourself of with Dashy.
Goodbye Twitter: all in on the Fediverse
Quitting cold turkey is hard, but if you’re like me and down to mostly reading certain people whose only presence is Twitter, Nitter is a Twitter front-end that let you read Twitter without maintaining your own account, or being tracked by Twitter. There is a nice list of bots on Awesome Mastodon that automatically post news, and BirdsiteLIVE lets you bridge any Twitter account to ActivityPub.
