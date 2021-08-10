IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Implement DevOps, agile, and SRE practices with new transformational learning curriculum The evolution of technology is accelerating like never before. Individuals must remain ahead of the learning curve to ensure they have the skills and tools needed to achieve success throughout their company’s digital transformation journey. Through strategic partnerships with our customers, Red Hat has built best practices around people, process and tools to match the needs of our customers’ current and future growth. Red Hat Training has consistently evolved our curriculum in tandem with the changing needs of our customers. Our learning portfolio has traditionally focused on product enablement, with a goal to teach customers how to operate our software. Recently, we launched a new category of courses aimed at transformational learning. This new curriculum sources real-world insights from our field sales and services engagements, with the intention of demonstrating how adoption of open culture, site reliability engineering and devops breeds innovation.

Even more to look forward to at Red Hat Summit 2022 Every year, the main stage at Red Hat Summit overflows with inspirational, educational and actionable content, industry-shaping news, and innovative practices from our customers and partners. From hybrid cloud, containers and cloud-native app platforms to management, automation and more, speakers from around the world, across industries, sectors join us to share how they're using open tools to build better solutions—for themselves and their customers.

2022 Call for Code Global Challenge Urges Developers to Create Solutions that Accelerate Sustainability and Take On Climate Change

A win for open is a win for all: Interview with The Open Organization The Open Organization is a Red Hat-supported community project that is dedicated to exploring how open principles change the ways we work, manage and lead. We were fortunate to get to speak with Bryan Behrenshausen, Community Architect for the Open Organization in the Open Source Program Office at Red Hat, about this inspiring project and get his perspective on all things open source.

Red Hat uncorks Application Foundations for cloud-native development Red Hat Application Foundations, a set of software services for organizations developing container-based applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, is out. Application Foundations builds on Red Hat's OpenShift, which has evolved into a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for development and deployment based around containers and Kubernetes. This adds to the existing suite of services with the goal of providing a toolkit for integrating application and data services as part of an infrastructure modernization strategy, Red Hat said.

Google Submits Istio to CNCF Google and the Istio Steering Committee have submitted the Istio service mesh project for consideration as an incubating project within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). The Istio project, says Chen Goldberg in the announcement, is a critical element of cloud-native infrastructure, along with Kubernetes and Knative, which are already part of CNCF. “Istio is the last major component of organizations’ Kubernetes ecosystem to sit outside of the CNCF, and its APIs are well-aligned to Kubernetes.”

Ubuntu Unity and Ubuntu Cinnamon hit 22.04 too

Two unofficial Ubuntu remixes came out on the same day as the official flavors: Ubuntu Unity, a 12-year-old wunderkind's revival of what used to be the official Ubuntu desktop, and Ubuntu Cinnamon, which is Linux Mint's flagship desktop environment. Ubuntu Cinnamon is the older of the two and first appeared in 2019, while Ubuntu Unity came out in May 2020, soon after the release of Ubuntu 20.04. Ubuntu Unity was created by youngster Rudra Sawaswat, and has the macOS-like desktop that was Ubuntu's standard offering from 2011 until the company pensioned it off in 2017. To be fair, this was not the first unofficial remix to keep Unity going. That was UMix from TeejeeTech, whose first release was based on Ubuntu 18.04.

7 Reasons Why Linux Isn't Dominating the Desktop OS Market

Linux is a free OS that has gained significant popularity over the last 10 years or so. It has improved a lot in terms of interface, features, and services during these years. Yet, as of this writing, Windows has the highest market share at 87.56%, followed by macOS at 9.54%. Linux has a market share of just 2.35%, and Chrome OS has 0.41%. Linux is pretty dominant in the server market, but we are just discussing the desktop OS here. So let's analyze the key factors behind the lesser adaptation and the lack of dominance of desktop Linux even though it's free.