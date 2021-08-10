IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Implement DevOps, agile, and SRE practices with new transformational learning curriculum
The evolution of technology is accelerating like never before. Individuals must remain ahead of the learning curve to ensure they have the skills and tools needed to achieve success throughout their company’s digital transformation journey. Through strategic partnerships with our customers, Red Hat has built best practices around people, process and tools to match the needs of our customers’ current and future growth.
Red Hat Training has consistently evolved our curriculum in tandem with the changing needs of our customers. Our learning portfolio has traditionally focused on product enablement, with a goal to teach customers how to operate our software.
Recently, we launched a new category of courses aimed at transformational learning. This new curriculum sources real-world insights from our field sales and services engagements, with the intention of demonstrating how adoption of open culture, site reliability engineering and devops breeds innovation.
Even more to look forward to at Red Hat Summit 2022
Every year, the main stage at Red Hat Summit overflows with inspirational, educational and actionable content, industry-shaping news, and innovative practices from our customers and partners. From hybrid cloud, containers and cloud-native app platforms to management, automation and more, speakers from around the world, across industries, sectors join us to share how they're using open tools to build better solutions—for themselves and their customers.
2022 Call for Code Global Challenge Urges Developers to Create Solutions that Accelerate Sustainability and Take On Climate Change
A win for open is a win for all: Interview with The Open Organization
The Open Organization is a Red Hat-supported community project that is dedicated to exploring how open principles change the ways we work, manage and lead. We were fortunate to get to speak with Bryan Behrenshausen, Community Architect for the Open Organization in the Open Source Program Office at Red Hat, about this inspiring project and get his perspective on all things open source.
Red Hat uncorks Application Foundations for cloud-native development
Red Hat Application Foundations, a set of software services for organizations developing container-based applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, is out.
Application Foundations builds on Red Hat's OpenShift, which has evolved into a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for development and deployment based around containers and Kubernetes.
This adds to the existing suite of services with the goal of providing a toolkit for integrating application and data services as part of an infrastructure modernization strategy, Red Hat said.
Google Submits Istio to CNCF
Google and the Istio Steering Committee have submitted the Istio service mesh project for consideration as an incubating project within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).
The Istio project, says Chen Goldberg in the announcement, is a critical element of cloud-native infrastructure, along with Kubernetes and Knative, which are already part of CNCF. “Istio is the last major component of organizations’ Kubernetes ecosystem to sit outside of the CNCF, and its APIs are well-aligned to Kubernetes.”
Best SEO Tools For Linux In 2022
We have analyzed various professional services. This guide will learn about the best SEO software programs for Linux. This operating system is very popular among SEO professionals. We have made a list of desktop and online tools for search engine promotion for this operating system version. However, most proposed programs will also work on Windows or macOS. Therefore, you will not feel any limitations in the choice of SEO software, regardless of the computer system used.
Self-Hosted Static Homepages: Dashy Vs. Homer
Dashy is a 100% free and open-source, self-hosted, highly customizable homepage app for your server that has a strong focus on privacy. It offers an easy-to-use visual editor, widgets, status checking, themes, and lots more features. Below are the features that you can avail yourself of with Dashy.
Goodbye Twitter: all in on the Fediverse
Quitting cold turkey is hard, but if you’re like me and down to mostly reading certain people whose only presence is Twitter, Nitter is a Twitter front-end that let you read Twitter without maintaining your own account, or being tracked by Twitter. There is a nice list of bots on Awesome Mastodon that automatically post news, and BirdsiteLIVE lets you bridge any Twitter account to ActivityPub.
Videos: Pop!_OS 22.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Linux Lite 6.0 RC1, Xubuntu 22.04 LTS
