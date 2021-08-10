The evolution of technology is accelerating like never before. Individuals must remain ahead of the learning curve to ensure they have the skills and tools needed to achieve success throughout their company’s digital transformation journey. Through strategic partnerships with our customers, Red Hat has built best practices around people, process and tools to match the needs of our customers’ current and future growth.

Red Hat Training has consistently evolved our curriculum in tandem with the changing needs of our customers. Our learning portfolio has traditionally focused on product enablement, with a goal to teach customers how to operate our software.

Recently, we launched a new category of courses aimed at transformational learning. This new curriculum sources real-world insights from our field sales and services engagements, with the intention of demonstrating how adoption of open culture, site reliability engineering and devops breeds innovation.