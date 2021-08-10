Language Selection

Proprietary Junk, Graft, and Security

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of April 2022 11:27:18 PM Filed under
Microsoft
Security

  • Microsoft fixes Point of Sale bug that delayed Windows 11 startup for 40 minutes

    A fresh Windows 11 patch slipped out overnight as an optional update, but contains an impressively long list of fixes for Microsoft's flagship operating system.

    One bug addressed in KB5012643 could leave Point of Sale terminals hanging for up to 40 minutes during startup.

    The content of the release, 22000.652, had previously shown up as 22000.651 in the Release Preview ring of the Windows Insider program earlier in April.

    Microsoft did not specify the Point of Sale element in that release, simply stating: "We fixed an issue that delays OS startup by approximately 40 minutes."

  • US Army may be about to 'waste' up to $22b on Microsoft HoloLens [Ed: This is corruption. Biden is in effect giving Microsoft a bailout.]

    The US Army could end up wasting much as $22 billion in taxpayer cash if soldiers aren't actually interested in using, or able to use as intended, the Microsoft HoloLens headsets it said it would purchase, a government watchdog has warned.

  • Coca-Cola probes pro-Kremlin gang's claims of 161GB data theft [Ed: Seems like another victim of Microsoft Windows]

    Coca-Cola confirmed it's probing a possible network intrusion after the Stormous cybercrime gang claimed it stole 161GB of data from the beverage giant.

    "We are aware of this matter and are investigating to determine the validity of the claim," Coca-Cola communications global vice president Scott Leith told The Register on Tuesday. "We are coordinating with law enforcement."

  • DDoS attacks at an all-time-high in Q1 2022, says Kaspersky [Ed: Microsoft's stuff is notoriously susceptible to DDOS if you cannot yet find the back doors]

    DDoS attacks, as Reg readers know, are designed to disrupt network resources of businesses and public services. They are particularly nasty when compromised systems are depended upon by the wider population.

  • India inks tech pact with EU – only the US has the same deal [Ed: The idea of outsourcing security to another (foreign) territory is ludicrous to say the least.]

    India's government and the European Union have signed up to create a "Trade and Technology Council" – an entity the EU has previously only created to enhance its relationship with the United States.

    Details of the Council's scope of operations have not been revealed, but the EU/US version of the entity works on standards for emerging technologies, tech supply chains (including semiconductors), information security, data governance, preventing misuse of technology when it threatens security and human rights, and SME access to and use of digital technologies.

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu Unity and Ubuntu Cinnamon hit 22.04 too

Two unofficial Ubuntu remixes came out on the same day as the official flavors: Ubuntu Unity, a 12-year-old wunderkind's revival of what used to be the official Ubuntu desktop, and Ubuntu Cinnamon, which is Linux Mint's flagship desktop environment. Ubuntu Cinnamon is the older of the two and first appeared in 2019, while Ubuntu Unity came out in May 2020, soon after the release of Ubuntu 20.04. Ubuntu Unity was created by youngster Rudra Sawaswat, and has the macOS-like desktop that was Ubuntu's standard offering from 2011 until the company pensioned it off in 2017. To be fair, this was not the first unofficial remix to keep Unity going. That was UMix from TeejeeTech, whose first release was based on Ubuntu 18.04. Read more

7 Reasons Why Linux Isn't Dominating the Desktop OS Market

Linux is a free OS that has gained significant popularity over the last 10 years or so. It has improved a lot in terms of interface, features, and services during these years. Yet, as of this writing, Windows has the highest market share at 87.56%, followed by macOS at 9.54%. Linux has a market share of just 2.35%, and Chrome OS has 0.41%. Linux is pretty dominant in the server market, but we are just discussing the desktop OS here. So let's analyze the key factors behind the lesser adaptation and the lack of dominance of desktop Linux even though it's free. Read more

Best SEO Tools For Linux In 2022

We have analyzed various professional services. This guide will learn about the best SEO software programs for Linux. This operating system is very popular among SEO professionals. We have made a list of desktop and online tools for search engine promotion for this operating system version. However, most proposed programs will also work on Windows or macOS. Therefore, you will not feel any limitations in the choice of SEO software, regardless of the computer system used. Read more

Self-Hosted Static Homepages: Dashy Vs. Homer

Dashy is a 100% free and open-source, self-hosted, highly customizable homepage app for your server that has a strong focus on privacy. It offers an easy-to-use visual editor, widgets, status checking, themes, and lots more features. Below are the features that you can avail yourself of with Dashy. Read more

