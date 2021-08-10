Proprietary Junk, Graft, and Security
-
Microsoft fixes Point of Sale bug that delayed Windows 11 startup for 40 minutes
A fresh Windows 11 patch slipped out overnight as an optional update, but contains an impressively long list of fixes for Microsoft's flagship operating system.
One bug addressed in KB5012643 could leave Point of Sale terminals hanging for up to 40 minutes during startup.
The content of the release, 22000.652, had previously shown up as 22000.651 in the Release Preview ring of the Windows Insider program earlier in April.
Microsoft did not specify the Point of Sale element in that release, simply stating: "We fixed an issue that delays OS startup by approximately 40 minutes."
-
US Army may be about to 'waste' up to $22b on Microsoft HoloLens [Ed: This is corruption. Biden is in effect giving Microsoft a bailout.]
The US Army could end up wasting much as $22 billion in taxpayer cash if soldiers aren't actually interested in using, or able to use as intended, the Microsoft HoloLens headsets it said it would purchase, a government watchdog has warned.
-
Coca-Cola probes pro-Kremlin gang's claims of 161GB data theft [Ed: Seems like another victim of Microsoft Windows]
Coca-Cola confirmed it's probing a possible network intrusion after the Stormous cybercrime gang claimed it stole 161GB of data from the beverage giant.
"We are aware of this matter and are investigating to determine the validity of the claim," Coca-Cola communications global vice president Scott Leith told The Register on Tuesday. "We are coordinating with law enforcement."
-
DDoS attacks at an all-time-high in Q1 2022, says Kaspersky [Ed: Microsoft's stuff is notoriously susceptible to DDOS if you cannot yet find the back doors]
DDoS attacks, as Reg readers know, are designed to disrupt network resources of businesses and public services. They are particularly nasty when compromised systems are depended upon by the wider population.
-
India inks tech pact with EU – only the US has the same deal [Ed: The idea of outsourcing security to another (foreign) territory is ludicrous to say the least.]
India's government and the European Union have signed up to create a "Trade and Technology Council" – an entity the EU has previously only created to enhance its relationship with the United States.
Details of the Council's scope of operations have not been revealed, but the EU/US version of the entity works on standards for emerging technologies, tech supply chains (including semiconductors), information security, data governance, preventing misuse of technology when it threatens security and human rights, and SME access to and use of digital technologies.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 413 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
6 hours 16 min ago
6 hours 31 min ago
6 hours 34 min ago
13 hours 57 min ago
14 hours 39 min ago
17 hours 25 min ago
17 hours 33 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago