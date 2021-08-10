A fresh Windows 11 patch slipped out overnight as an optional update, but contains an impressively long list of fixes for Microsoft's flagship operating system.

One bug addressed in KB5012643 could leave Point of Sale terminals hanging for up to 40 minutes during startup.

The content of the release, 22000.652, had previously shown up as 22000.651 in the Release Preview ring of the Windows Insider program earlier in April.

Microsoft did not specify the Point of Sale element in that release, simply stating: "We fixed an issue that delays OS startup by approximately 40 minutes."