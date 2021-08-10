Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of April 2022 11:47:52 PM

Ditch the scripts and erase the elaborate terminal commands ?cos the following GTK4 app makes it super easy to create your own dynamic wallpapers to use in GNOME 42 (and above).

Woah, woah: not the old kind of dynamic wallpapers. Awesome though those timed slideshows were/are I?m fully aware apps to create them aren?t new (though weirdly I?ve never written about any ???????).

Anyway, this is a new Dynamic Wallpaper creator for GNOME 42.

To recap: vanilla GNOME 42 comes with a proper standardised dark mode implementation that all modern GNOME apps respect. It?s pretty cool. As part of that whole thing new dynamic wallpapers were implemented. These change based on which which theme mode is active.

Don?t confuse these with Ubuntu 22.04 and Pop!_OS 20.04?s separate-wallpaper-for-dark-mode capability; it?s along those lines but a lot more finessed.