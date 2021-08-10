Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

A New Dynamic Wallpaper Maker for GNOME 42 Appears

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of April 2022 11:47:52 PM Filed under
GNOME

Ditch the scripts and erase the elaborate terminal commands ?cos the following GTK4 app makes it super easy to create your own dynamic wallpapers to use in GNOME 42 (and above).

Woah, woah: not the old kind of dynamic wallpapers. Awesome though those timed slideshows were/are I?m fully aware apps to create them aren?t new (though weirdly I?ve never written about any ???????).

Anyway, this is a new Dynamic Wallpaper creator for GNOME 42.

To recap: vanilla GNOME 42 comes with a proper standardised dark mode implementation that all modern GNOME apps respect. It?s pretty cool. As part of that whole thing new dynamic wallpapers were implemented. These change based on which which theme mode is active.

Don?t confuse these with Ubuntu 22.04 and Pop!_OS 20.04?s separate-wallpaper-for-dark-mode capability; it?s along those lines but a lot more finessed.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu Unity and Ubuntu Cinnamon hit 22.04 too

Two unofficial Ubuntu remixes came out on the same day as the official flavors: Ubuntu Unity, a 12-year-old wunderkind's revival of what used to be the official Ubuntu desktop, and Ubuntu Cinnamon, which is Linux Mint's flagship desktop environment. Ubuntu Cinnamon is the older of the two and first appeared in 2019, while Ubuntu Unity came out in May 2020, soon after the release of Ubuntu 20.04. Ubuntu Unity was created by youngster Rudra Sawaswat, and has the macOS-like desktop that was Ubuntu's standard offering from 2011 until the company pensioned it off in 2017. To be fair, this was not the first unofficial remix to keep Unity going. That was UMix from TeejeeTech, whose first release was based on Ubuntu 18.04. Read more

7 Reasons Why Linux Isn't Dominating the Desktop OS Market

Linux is a free OS that has gained significant popularity over the last 10 years or so. It has improved a lot in terms of interface, features, and services during these years. Yet, as of this writing, Windows has the highest market share at 87.56%, followed by macOS at 9.54%. Linux has a market share of just 2.35%, and Chrome OS has 0.41%. Linux is pretty dominant in the server market, but we are just discussing the desktop OS here. So let's analyze the key factors behind the lesser adaptation and the lack of dominance of desktop Linux even though it's free. Read more

Best SEO Tools For Linux In 2022

We have analyzed various professional services. This guide will learn about the best SEO software programs for Linux. This operating system is very popular among SEO professionals. We have made a list of desktop and online tools for search engine promotion for this operating system version. However, most proposed programs will also work on Windows or macOS. Therefore, you will not feel any limitations in the choice of SEO software, regardless of the computer system used. Read more

Self-Hosted Static Homepages: Dashy Vs. Homer

Dashy is a 100% free and open-source, self-hosted, highly customizable homepage app for your server that has a strong focus on privacy. It offers an easy-to-use visual editor, widgets, status checking, themes, and lots more features. Below are the features that you can avail yourself of with Dashy. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6