Online security
Online security is one of those topics that seems to pop up everywhere, all the time. And yet, studies and polls regularly reveal that many people are still guilty of very basic mistakes when it comes to securing their online existence.
As the ancient Romans said repetitio est mater studiorum ("repetition is the mother of study"), so in this article we will tackle a few very simple things that you can do today to improve your online security.
-
Wireguard and docker: providing VPN access to arbitrary containers
Some containers just aren't meant to be connected directly to the internet. After all, you wouldn't want your ISP knowing which Linux distribution you download and share.
If like me you have your BitTorrent client installed as a container on a homeserver to make sure it's always connected but you don't want to route your other containers through a VPN, you'll probably want to use a VPN-in-a-container and route your BitTorrent client through it.
I already had a similar solution using OpenVPN but it was time for an upgrade. Oh yes, it's Wireguard time.
As VPN provider, I use Mullvad.
-
Raspberry Pi Pico Monitors 3D Printer and Sends Telegram Notifications
Monitoring your 3D-Printer with a Raspberry Pi is nothing new, thanks to applications like OctoPrint. However, maker Kutluhan Aktar managed to tackle the process himself using a microcontroller with his Raspberry Pi Pico-powered 3D printer monitor. This project connects the Pico to the internet to relay notifications about the data it tracks and is housed inside a custom printed T-800 Terminator-shaped shell.
-
Sort of making snapshots of UEFI libvirt-based virtual machines
As of early 2022, one of the limitations of libvirt is that it doesn't support making snapshots of virtual machines that use UEFI instead of BIOS booting. Since various people want to get rid of BIOS booting, this is a problem on several levels. Fortunately it's possible to sort of get around this, in one of two ways; the difficult and I believe incomplete way that I haven't gotten working, and the easier way that I have. All of this assumes that you're using the normal QEMU/KVM backend for libvirt (which supports UEFI via OVMF).
-
2022-04-22 regulating radiation
One^wTwo days late for 4/20, I return to discuss equipment authorization. This is a direct followup to my last post about unlicensed radio. I apologize for my uncharacteristic decision to actually provide a promised follow-up in a prompt manner, and give you my assurances that it's unlikely to happen again. I will return to my usual pattern of saying "this is the beginning of a series" and then forgetting about the topic for two years.
But equipment authorization is sort of an interesting topic, and moreover I think I really shortchanged the last post by not going into it. Because ISM bands and other so-called "Part 15" bands are unlicensed, the limitations that exist on usage of those bands stem pretty much entirely from the equipment authorization process. I also think I shortchanged the last post a bit by not providing some background on the regulatory structure, so here that goes first: [...]
-
How to Add a Rocky Linux system to an OpenLDAP Server
-
How to Install Telegram on Debian 11 Linux | Mark Ai Code
If you are acquainted with WhatsApp, you will not need a comprehensive introduction to Telegram because it is a similar type of service. Users may install Telegram on their smartphone, just like WhatsApp, and register using their mobile phone number to talk with other Telegram users. It allows you to quickly exchange and download photographs, videos, documents, and files. It is also possible to make video and phone conversations, as well as establish polls, groups, and channels for people to engage. Telegram is especially popular due to the latter feature.
One of the prominent aspects that make Telegram popular is its subscription system for channels, which works similarly to YouTube: you may subscribe to channels in Telegram based on your preferences. If the channel operator adds fresh content, it will appear in the conversation overview. Users may effortlessly pick and forward uploaded material to relatives and friends. This identifies the user or channel from whom the material originated. You may rapidly uncover new channels for your own interests this way. It also includes broadcast features, similar to WhatsApp.
-
How to deploy OrangeHRM as a virtual appliance | TechRepublic
OrangeHRM is one of the most widely-used open-source human resource management tools on the market. With features such as management for employee information, employee absence, recruitment, as well as employee performance evaluation tools and other features required for general human resources management.
-
How to install FireFox on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install FireFox on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Install Joomla 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 - LinuxTuto
Joomla is a free, open source and one of the most popular Content Management System (CMS) around the world which allow the users to create or build their own website and applications.
It is built on PHP and stores its data on an SQL-based database engine on the backend such as MySQL/MariaDB.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Joomla 4 on your Ubuntu 22.04 OS.
-
How to Install Microsoft Fonts on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Most Linux Distributions use open-source fonts to substitute Microsoft’s iconic typefaces like Arial, Courier New, and Times. Red Hat created the Liberation family to replace these similar-looking but different sizes — all you have to do is select your preferred font when editing documents so that they’ll be readable without any disruptions!
For users who want to install Microsoft fonts and want the option to use them in LibreOffice, the following tutorial will teach you how to install Microsoft fonts on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish.
-
How to Install Kylin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Ubuntu Kylin is the official Chinese version of Ubuntu however supports English. It has been described as a “loose continuation” to its parent operating system with some differences in appearance and functionality. Still, most importantly, it’s explicitly designed for approval in mainland China, but international users are welcome to use it.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Kylin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install MATE Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
For those not familiar with MATE Desktop Environment, it continues GNOME 2. It is famous for being lightweight, fast, and stable that runs on Linux and most BSD operating systems. MATE is also an excellent choice for a lower-end system or those looking to remain efficient on system resources. Also, a dedicated Ubuntu MATE edition exists for this desktop environment, enticing users to switch from Ubuntu altogether.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MATE Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS using the command line terminal.
-
How to install Java on Ubuntu 22.04
As we all know, Java is a very popular programming language and software platform. Thus, Java is indispensable for many Linux developers and professionals who need it to either develop applications or run other applications already created.
Java is available for installation on Linux without too many problems. In this case, we will opt for the OpenJDK version, which is community maintained and fully compatible with the Oracle version.
So let’s go for it.
-
How to Install SQLite 3 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
SQLite is a free, lightweight relational database management system (RDBMS) in a C library. SQLite is not a client-server database engine. Instead, it is embedded into the end program. Primarily all programming languages support SQLite, which how languages embed the program is with a file with .sqlite3/.sqlite/.DB extension. The software is a popular choice for local/client storage such as web browsers, Android devices, etc. The list is quite extensive.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install SQLite 3 with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install Kate Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Kate is a powerful and intuitive editor that may be the perfect fit for you. With its robust yet straightforward interface, Kate offers everything from word processing to development tools in one place – which saves time! And with 200+ languages available onboard alongside plugins galore (think code hooks), this tool will help maximize productivity, whether it’s coding or content creation.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Kate Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal with various installation options to install the text editor.
-
How to Install Apache Maven on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Apache Maven is an open-source tool that allows the building automation of your java projects. It can also be used for projects in C#, Ruby, etc. Its most famous usage would likely involve Java development! The maven project comes from the Apache Software Foundation, where they were previously part of the Jakarta Project before moving on their own.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Apache Maven on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using APT or downloading the archive and manually to install Maven using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install Qlipper Clipboard Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Qlipper is a lightweight, open-source, and cross-platform clipboard history applet, which helps the user to get back any copied path. The key task of Qlippper will not consume many resources on your PC while monitoring it for recent data that can be used again later if needed!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Qlipper Clipboard Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish with Ubuntu’s default repository with the command line terminal along with some tips on how to use it.
-
OpenSSH Security Hardening Guide for Linux
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle JDeveloper
The company co-develops the OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, and Btrfs, a B-tree file system. They also open source the Oracle Coherence Community Edition, NetBeans, and produce Oracle Linux which is a Linux distro compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code. While Oracle develops and distributes open source software, they have many different business models. The majority of their products are published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Oracle’s products.
today's leftovers
Axzez Interceptor carrier board for RPi CM4 gets 8-port PoE+ board
The features-rich Axzez Interceptor carrier board for Raspberry Pi CM4 has gotten the Interceptor PoE board with eight PoE+ ports for connecting up to sixteen PoE IP cameras making it usable as a network video recorder. We first wrote about the Interceptor last January noting its impressive I/O capabilities with five SATA ports, four Gigabit Ethernet, two HDMI ports, RS-485 terminal block, and more. It also had two 40-pin FFC connectors “for future expansion”. Those connectors have now found a “meaning to life” with the Interceptor PoE board, as up to two can be connected to the FFC connectors. Axzez provides Debian 11 “Bullseye” operating system with drivers needed for the new PoE board. This should be based on Raspberry Pi OS plus extra DTS files, defconfig, and drivers (rtl8367c, ADM6996 switch, etc…). You can download the Interceptor OS image and patch for Linux 5.10.63 in the FAQ. Information specific to the PoE function can be found in a separate forum thread.
How I grew my product management career with open source
In simple terms, open source software is software with source code that anyone can inspect, modify, enhance, and share. Opensource.com has documented a detailed and comprehensive article to help you understand what open source is. My discovery of open source started in the early phase of my career as a visual designer. I was curious to know what it meant and how to be a part of it and that led me to reach out to a few experienced open source contributors and advocates. Though I didn't contribute at the time, I acquired knowledge of the community which helped me when I made the decision to start contributing.
