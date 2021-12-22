Language Selection

Proprietary Software Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of April 2022 08:23:52 AM
Misc

  • [Cr]ackers Gained Access To T-Mobile VPNs, Customer Service, And Source Code

    U.S. wireless company T-Mobile hasn’t had what you’d call a stellar track record on privacy or security. Last year, the company was forced to acknowledge that hackers had obtained the personal details (including social security numbers) of more than 53 million T-Mobile customers, the sixth time the company had been meaningfully compromised in as many years.

  • Google parent Alphabet’s Q1 profits dropped by more than $1 billion compared to 2021

    After a record-breaking 2021 with annual revenue of $257 billion — the first time it has gone over $200 billion for a year — Google’s parent company reports in a filing (pdf) that it has started off 2022 with Q1 revenue that’s up 23 percent from the same period last year, reaching $68 billion.

    However, with expenses up compared to 2021, its net profit actually dropped to $16.4 billion compared to last year’s $17.9 billion. Research and development costs for the quarter rose by over $1 billion compared to Q1 2021, going from $7.485 billion to $9.1 billion. As the New York Times notes, last year the company had a $4.8 billion gain in its stock holdings, and in Q1 2022 it recorded a $1.07 billion loss.

  • FBI warns agricultural sector of heightened risk of ransomware attacks [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The FBI on Wednesday alerted food and agriculture companies to be prepared for ransomware operatives to potentially attack agricultural entities during planting and harvest seasons — a time frame the feds warned is more likely to draw the attention of ransomware actors bent on leveraging the sector at its most vulnerable, including now as the spring planting season gets underway.

    The FBI’s notice to industry asserted that ransomware hackers are bent on “disrupting operations, causing financial loss, and negatively impacting the food supply chain,” and noted there were ransomware attacks against six grain cooperatives during the fall 2021 harvest, along with two attacks in early 2022 against targets the bureau did not name that could affect the planting season by disrupting the supply of seeds and fertilizer.

  • Cyber attack hits upscale Helsinki hotels affecting 15k customers [iophk: Windows TCO]

    He added that the system attack also affected several other hotels in Finland, but said he did not know which ones, as such arrangements are kept between hotels and the supplier.

    The attack took place between 10 and 14 February, according to the firm, which said it became aware of the data breach on 9 April.

More in Tux Machines

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle JDeveloper

The company co-develops the OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, and Btrfs, a B-tree file system. They also open source the Oracle Coherence Community Edition, NetBeans, and produce Oracle Linux which is a Linux distro compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code. While Oracle develops and distributes open source software, they have many different business models. The majority of their products are published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Oracle’s products. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Friday: SecuRepairs at Symposium on Right To Repair

    If you’re interested in the intersection of the right to repair with law and policy, you’ll want to set aside some time for the next two Fridays to attend a great, two-part symposium hosted by Berkeley Law on the Emergent Right to Repair.

  • Open Belgium 2022

    The 2022 edition is about Open, Privacy, and Trust. The event is organised in a hybrid manner: both in-person and online for those cannot go to Ghent, Belgium.

  • Progressively Enhanced Builds

    With the advent of the Jamstack, so many of websites require a build step of some kind before a functioning website can be born.

    Build steps are great. I use them all the time. But they do come at a cost.

  • Type-Based Optimizations in the JIT

    This post explores the new type-based optimizations in Erlang/OTP 25 where the compiler embeds type information in the BEAM files to help the JIT (Just-In-Time compiler) to generate better code.

  • X.Org + Wine Developer Conference 2022 (4-6 October 2022): Overview · Indico

    The 2022 X.Org Developers Conference is being held in conjunction with the 2022 Wine Developers Conference. This is a meeting to bring together developers working on all things open graphics (Linux kernel, Mesa, DRM, Wayland, X11, etc.) as well as developers for the Wine Project, a key consumer of open graphics. Details on how to join us are available in Attending XDC 2022 section of the website. The schedule timezone of the conference is UTC-6, unless you set "Use my timezone" setting in your user preferences along with your current timezone.

  • Terry Davis Was Right

    TempleOS had interesting new ideas about how different kinds of data like text, images, and 3D models could be freely mixed at a low level, and how the programming environment mixed shell commands and programs, but it was a very limited system overall. It did not end up being a practical system, nor even all that promising for future development. But it struck a nerve, because, despite its impracticality, it had two extremely important ideas: [...]

  • KDE-FreeBSD CI | [bobulate]

    KDE runs a whole bunch of Continuous Integration (CI) builders. These try to build KDE software from version control all the time, and are triggered by commits from developers. We might quibble over the name “CI”, but at least we know most of the time that the code compiles and the tests run and pass. Here’s the KDE FreeBSD overview page.

  • New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 11.5a9 (Windows/macOS/Linux)

    Tor Browser 11.5a9 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    Tor Browser 11.5a9 updates Firefox on Windows, macOS, and Linux to 91.8.0esr.

  • 22 new features that landed in the BIGGEST Steam Deck update. Ever. - Invidious

Axzez Interceptor carrier board for RPi CM4 gets 8-port PoE+ board

The features-rich Axzez Interceptor carrier board for Raspberry Pi CM4 has gotten the Interceptor PoE board with eight PoE+ ports for connecting up to sixteen PoE IP cameras making it usable as a network video recorder. We first wrote about the Interceptor last January noting its impressive I/O capabilities with five SATA ports, four Gigabit Ethernet, two HDMI ports, RS-485 terminal block, and more. It also had two 40-pin FFC connectors “for future expansion”. Those connectors have now found a “meaning to life” with the Interceptor PoE board, as up to two can be connected to the FFC connectors. Axzez provides Debian 11 “Bullseye” operating system with drivers needed for the new PoE board. This should be based on Raspberry Pi OS plus extra DTS files, defconfig, and drivers (rtl8367c, ADM6996 switch, etc…). You can download the Interceptor OS image and patch for Linux 5.10.63 in the FAQ. Information specific to the PoE function can be found in a separate forum thread. Read more

How I grew my product management career with open source

In simple terms, open source software is software with source code that anyone can inspect, modify, enhance, and share. Opensource.com has documented a detailed and comprehensive article to help you understand what open source is. My discovery of open source started in the early phase of my career as a visual designer. I was curious to know what it meant and how to be a part of it and that led me to reach out to a few experienced open source contributors and advocates. Though I didn't contribute at the time, I acquired knowledge of the community which helped me when I made the decision to start contributing. Read more

