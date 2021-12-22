today's leftovers
-
Friday: SecuRepairs at Symposium on Right To Repair
If you’re interested in the intersection of the right to repair with law and policy, you’ll want to set aside some time for the next two Fridays to attend a great, two-part symposium hosted by Berkeley Law on the Emergent Right to Repair.
-
Open Belgium 2022
The 2022 edition is about Open, Privacy, and Trust. The event is organised in a hybrid manner: both in-person and online for those cannot go to Ghent, Belgium.
-
Progressively Enhanced Builds
With the advent of the Jamstack, so many of websites require a build step of some kind before a functioning website can be born.
Build steps are great. I use them all the time. But they do come at a cost.
-
Type-Based Optimizations in the JIT
This post explores the new type-based optimizations in Erlang/OTP 25 where the compiler embeds type information in the BEAM files to help the JIT (Just-In-Time compiler) to generate better code.
-
X.Org + Wine Developer Conference 2022 (4-6 October 2022): Overview · Indico
The 2022 X.Org Developers Conference is being held in conjunction with the 2022 Wine Developers Conference. This is a meeting to bring together developers working on all things open graphics (Linux kernel, Mesa, DRM, Wayland, X11, etc.) as well as developers for the Wine Project, a key consumer of open graphics.
Details on how to join us are available in Attending XDC 2022 section of the website.
The schedule timezone of the conference is UTC-6, unless you set "Use my timezone" setting in your user preferences along with your current timezone.
-
Terry Davis Was Right
TempleOS had interesting new ideas about how different kinds of data like text, images, and 3D models could be freely mixed at a low level, and how the programming environment mixed shell commands and programs, but it was a very limited system overall. It did not end up being a practical system, nor even all that promising for future development. But it struck a nerve, because, despite its impracticality, it had two extremely important ideas: [...]
-
KDE-FreeBSD CI | [bobulate]
KDE runs a whole bunch of Continuous Integration (CI) builders. These try to build KDE software from version control all the time, and are triggered by commits from developers. We might quibble over the name “CI”, but at least we know most of the time that the code compiles and the tests run and pass. Here’s the KDE FreeBSD overview page.
-
New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 11.5a9 (Windows/macOS/Linux)
Tor Browser 11.5a9 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
Tor Browser 11.5a9 updates Firefox on Windows, macOS, and Linux to 91.8.0esr.
-
22 new features that landed in the BIGGEST Steam Deck update. Ever. - Invidious
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 289 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle JDeveloper
The company co-develops the OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, and Btrfs, a B-tree file system. They also open source the Oracle Coherence Community Edition, NetBeans, and produce Oracle Linux which is a Linux distro compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code. While Oracle develops and distributes open source software, they have many different business models. The majority of their products are published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Oracle’s products.
today's leftovers
Axzez Interceptor carrier board for RPi CM4 gets 8-port PoE+ board
The features-rich Axzez Interceptor carrier board for Raspberry Pi CM4 has gotten the Interceptor PoE board with eight PoE+ ports for connecting up to sixteen PoE IP cameras making it usable as a network video recorder. We first wrote about the Interceptor last January noting its impressive I/O capabilities with five SATA ports, four Gigabit Ethernet, two HDMI ports, RS-485 terminal block, and more. It also had two 40-pin FFC connectors “for future expansion”. Those connectors have now found a “meaning to life” with the Interceptor PoE board, as up to two can be connected to the FFC connectors. Axzez provides Debian 11 “Bullseye” operating system with drivers needed for the new PoE board. This should be based on Raspberry Pi OS plus extra DTS files, defconfig, and drivers (rtl8367c, ADM6996 switch, etc…). You can download the Interceptor OS image and patch for Linux 5.10.63 in the FAQ. Information specific to the PoE function can be found in a separate forum thread.
How I grew my product management career with open source
In simple terms, open source software is software with source code that anyone can inspect, modify, enhance, and share. Opensource.com has documented a detailed and comprehensive article to help you understand what open source is. My discovery of open source started in the early phase of my career as a visual designer. I was curious to know what it meant and how to be a part of it and that led me to reach out to a few experienced open source contributors and advocates. Though I didn't contribute at the time, I acquired knowledge of the community which helped me when I made the decision to start contributing.
Recent comments
2 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 41 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
22 hours 6 min ago
22 hours 49 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 9 hours ago