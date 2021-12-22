today's howtos
How to Display Two Files Side by Side in Linux
File management is an important aspect of Linux administration, therefore, learning a few tricks to lessen the hurdles involved in working with user or system files under the Linux ecosystem is always welcomed.
One of these tricks is how you choose to display your files. Instead of opting for a graphical file reader and using your computer touchpad or mouse to move/navigate from one file to another, you could opt to remain in your command line environment and have a preview of the two files you wish to compare side by side.
How to Lock a Text File in Linux Using flock Command
Before we explore the techniques/approaches of locking a text file under a Linux operating system environment, we should first understand the logic behind Linux’s file locking mechanism.
Linux’s file locking mechanism restricts/controls file access among multiple processes. When a text file is successfully locked, only one process can access it on a specific time schedule.
Before proceeding with this article, please understand that file locking is very much different from file encryption or file access control where a passphrase or password is needed to control user access to your files.
How to Parse or View XML Code in Linux Command Line
XML is an abbreviation for Extensible Markup Language. Since XML is both a markup language and a file format, its usage is paramount in the storage, transmission, and reconstruction of arbitrary data. XML-defined set of rules makes it possible to encode documents in machine-readable and human-readable formats.
There is a downside to XML being attributed as a human-readable language. It is challenging to read and write due to its unfriendly format. For instance, you will find it difficult to visually comprehend a single long line of XML code when it lacks element indentations.
How to Split a Large File into Parts at Given Line Numbers
As a Linux administrator or advanced user, mastering file management in whatever Linux operating system distribution you are using is paramount. File management is a core aspect of Linux operating system administration and without it, we would not be able to embrace file-related features like file encryption, file user management, file compliance, file updates & maintenance, and file lifecycle management.
In this article, we will look at an important aspect of Linux file management which is splitting large files into parts at given line numbers. If the objective of this article was just to split a large file into manageable small files without considering file line numbers, then all we would need is the convenience of the split command.
How To Limit Number of Connections (Requests) in NGINX
NGINX ships with various modules to allow users to control traffic to their websites, web applications, as well as other web resources. One of the key reasons for limiting traffic or access is to prevent abuses or attacks of certain kinds such as DoS (Denial of Service) attacks.
11 Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this first part of our three-part series, we will discuss how to limit the number of connections in NGINX to safeguard your websites/applications.
A practical guide to light and dark mode in Jekyll
How to Install Unity Engine on Ubuntu 22.04 via AppImage [Ed: This is a Microsoft (Mono) infection vector]
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle JDeveloper
The company co-develops the OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java Platform Standard Edition, and Btrfs, a B-tree file system. They also open source the Oracle Coherence Community Edition, NetBeans, and produce Oracle Linux which is a Linux distro compiled from Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code. While Oracle develops and distributes open source software, they have many different business models. The majority of their products are published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Oracle’s products.
today's leftovers
Axzez Interceptor carrier board for RPi CM4 gets 8-port PoE+ board
The features-rich Axzez Interceptor carrier board for Raspberry Pi CM4 has gotten the Interceptor PoE board with eight PoE+ ports for connecting up to sixteen PoE IP cameras making it usable as a network video recorder. We first wrote about the Interceptor last January noting its impressive I/O capabilities with five SATA ports, four Gigabit Ethernet, two HDMI ports, RS-485 terminal block, and more. It also had two 40-pin FFC connectors “for future expansion”. Those connectors have now found a “meaning to life” with the Interceptor PoE board, as up to two can be connected to the FFC connectors. Axzez provides Debian 11 “Bullseye” operating system with drivers needed for the new PoE board. This should be based on Raspberry Pi OS plus extra DTS files, defconfig, and drivers (rtl8367c, ADM6996 switch, etc…). You can download the Interceptor OS image and patch for Linux 5.10.63 in the FAQ. Information specific to the PoE function can be found in a separate forum thread.
How I grew my product management career with open source
In simple terms, open source software is software with source code that anyone can inspect, modify, enhance, and share. Opensource.com has documented a detailed and comprehensive article to help you understand what open source is. My discovery of open source started in the early phase of my career as a visual designer. I was curious to know what it meant and how to be a part of it and that led me to reach out to a few experienced open source contributors and advocates. Though I didn't contribute at the time, I acquired knowledge of the community which helped me when I made the decision to start contributing.
