Real-time Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta - Now Available
Based on upstream v5.15, the 22.04 LTS kernel integrates the out-of-tree PREEMPT_RT patch for x86_64 and AArch64 architectures. Once in GA, the new real-time kernel will power the next generation of robotics, IoT, and telco innovations by providing a deterministic response time to their extreme low-latency requirements.
Microsoft on Tuesday disclosed a set of two privilege escalation vulnerabilities in the Linux operating system that could potentially allow threat actors to carry out an array of nefarious activities.
Microsoft finds Linux desktop flaw that gives root to untrusted users [Ed: As if local privilege escalation is anywhere as severe as remotely-reachable back doors in Windows. Microsoft is "concerned" about Linux security like wolves are concerned about the safety of sheep.]
Vulnerabilities recently discovered by Microsoft make it easy for people with a toehold on many Linux desktop systems to quickly gain root system rights— the latest elevation of privileges flaw to come to light in the open source OS.
New Nimbuspwn Linux vulnerability gives hackers root privileges [Ed: While CISA admits Microsoft is full of holes that are actively exploited Microsoft and its faithful media operative try to shift attention to "Linux"]
Security researchers at Microsoft disclosed the issues in a report today noting that they can be chained together to achieve root privileges on a vulnerable system.
“Dirty Pipe” Linux vulnerability now being exploited [Ed: This was patched a very long time ago; meanwhile, there are dozen of zero-day flaws in Windows that are remotely exploitable, not local privilege escalation]
The Linux vulnerability dubbed Dirty Pipe is now being actively exploited in the wild, CISA has confirmed. (Assigned CVE-2022-0847 and first publicly disclosed on March 7, the escalation of privileges (EOP) vulnerability exists in all Linux kernel versions from 5.8 forward and lets a read-only attacker gain root.)
New EasyOS and Other Development News
EasyOS was created in 2017, derived from Quirky Linux, which in turn was derived from Puppy Linux in 2013. Easy is built in woofQ, which takes as input binary packages from any distribution, and uses them on top of the unique EasyOS infrastructure.
Throughout 2020, the official release for x86_64 PCs was the Buster-series, built with Debian 10.x Buster DEBs.
EasyOS has also been built with packages compiled from source, using a fork of OpenEmbedded (OE). Currently, the Dunfell release of OE has been used, to compile two sets of binary packages, for x86_64 and aarch64.
The latter have been used to build EasyOS for the Raspberry Pi4, and first official release, 2.6.1, was in January 2021.
The page that you are reading now has the release notes for EasyOS Dunfell-series on x86_64 PCs, also debuting in 2021.
Ongoing development is now focused on the x86_64 Dunfell-series. The last version in the x86_64 Buster-series is 2.6.2, on June 29, 2021, and that is likely to be the end of that series. Releases for the Pi4 Dunfell-series are still planned but very intermittent.
The version number is for EasyOS itself, independent of the target hardware; that is, the infrastructure, support-glue, system scripts and system management and configuration applications.
The latest version is becoming mature, though Easy is an experimental distribution and some parts are under development and are still considered as beta-quality. However, you will find this distro to be a very pleasant surprise, or so we hope.
These are the project tarballs used to build the upcoming EasyOS version 3.4.7.
These can also be setup to stream video onto a computer screen.
I was thinking of buying a USB webcam; however, all of these considerations are overlooking something -- the modern smartphone.
Phones these days have incredible optics. This is despite the thin physical constraints -- that they are getting around by having multiple lenses. The pixel sizes are enormous, and the processing power is incredible. A lot of research goes into developing the cameras in phones, and mass production means relatively cheap.
I have compiled two dependencies in OpenEmbedded, 'libplist' and 'libusbmuxd', as well as the userland executable for 'droidcam'.
The executable is 'droidcam-cli' and I intend to include it in the upcoming Easy 3.4.7. Running 'droidcam-cli --help' shows the commandline options, and we can play with it in a terminal, and see if can get it working with phones.
today's howtos
File management is an important aspect of Linux administration, therefore, learning a few tricks to lessen the hurdles involved in working with user or system files under the Linux ecosystem is always welcomed.
One of these tricks is how you choose to display your files. Instead of opting for a graphical file reader and using your computer touchpad or mouse to move/navigate from one file to another, you could opt to remain in your command line environment and have a preview of the two files you wish to compare side by side.
Before we explore the techniques/approaches of locking a text file under a Linux operating system environment, we should first understand the logic behind Linux’s file locking mechanism.
Linux’s file locking mechanism restricts/controls file access among multiple processes. When a text file is successfully locked, only one process can access it on a specific time schedule.
Before proceeding with this article, please understand that file locking is very much different from file encryption or file access control where a passphrase or password is needed to control user access to your files.
XML is an abbreviation for Extensible Markup Language. Since XML is both a markup language and a file format, its usage is paramount in the storage, transmission, and reconstruction of arbitrary data. XML-defined set of rules makes it possible to encode documents in machine-readable and human-readable formats.
There is a downside to XML being attributed as a human-readable language. It is challenging to read and write due to its unfriendly format. For instance, you will find it difficult to visually comprehend a single long line of XML code when it lacks element indentations.
As a Linux administrator or advanced user, mastering file management in whatever Linux operating system distribution you are using is paramount. File management is a core aspect of Linux operating system administration and without it, we would not be able to embrace file-related features like file encryption, file user management, file compliance, file updates & maintenance, and file lifecycle management.
In this article, we will look at an important aspect of Linux file management which is splitting large files into parts at given line numbers. If the objective of this article was just to split a large file into manageable small files without considering file line numbers, then all we would need is the convenience of the split command.
NGINX ships with various modules to allow users to control traffic to their websites, web applications, as well as other web resources. One of the key reasons for limiting traffic or access is to prevent abuses or attacks of certain kinds such as DoS (Denial of Service) attacks.
In this first part of our three-part series, we will discuss how to limit the number of connections in NGINX to safeguard your websites/applications.
