I recently blogged about how to run a volatile systemd-nspawn container from your host's /usr/ tree, for quickly testing stuff in your host environment, sharing your home drectory, but all that without making a single modification to your host, and on an isolated node.

The one-liner discussed in that blog story is great for testing during system software development. Let's have a look at another systemd tool that I regularly use to test things during systemd development, in a relatively safe environment, but still taking full benefit of my host's setup.

Since a while now, systemd has been shipping with a simple component called systemd-sysext. It's primary usecase goes something like this: on one hand OS systems with immutable /usr/ hierarchies are fantastic for security, robustness, updating and simplicity, but on the other hand not being able to quickly add stuff to /usr/ is just annoying.

systemd-sysext is supposed to bridge this contradiction: when invoked it will merge a bunch of "system extension" images into /usr/ (and /opt/ as a matter of fact) through the use of read-only overlayfs, making all files shipped in the image instantly and atomically appear in /usr/ during runtime — as if they always had been there. Now, let's say you are building your locked down OS, with an immutable /usr/ tree, and it comes without ability to log into, without debugging tools, without anything you want and need when trying to debug and fix something in the system. With systemd-sysext you could use a system extension image that contains all this, drop it into the system, and activate it with systemd-sysext so that it genuinely extends the host system.