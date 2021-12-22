The Linux vulnerability dubbed Dirty Pipe is now being actively exploited in the wild, CISA has confirmed. (Assigned CVE-2022-0847 and first publicly disclosed on March 7, the escalation of privileges (EOP) vulnerability exists in all Linux kernel versions from 5.8 forward and lets a read-only attacker gain root.)

Vulnerabilities recently discovered by Microsoft make it easy for people with a toehold on many Linux desktop systems to quickly gain root system rights— the latest elevation of privileges flaw to come to light in the open source OS.

Based on upstream v5.15, the 22.04 LTS kernel integrates the out-of-tree PREEMPT_RT patch for x86_64 and AArch64 architectures. Once in GA, the new real-time kernel will power the next generation of robotics, IoT, and telco innovations by providing a deterministic response time to their extreme low-latency requirements.