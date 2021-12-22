Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of April 2022 04:04:09 PM

Filed under

We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.9.9 is generally available as of April 20, 2022.

Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.

The erratum for this release includes...