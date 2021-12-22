Krita 5.0.6 Released
Today we release Krita 5.0.6. This is a bug fix release with two crash fixes...
The Linux appimage and the source .tar.gz and .tar.xz tarballs are signed. You can retrieve the public key here. The signatures are here (filenames ending in .sig).
