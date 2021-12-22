Yocto Project 4.0 released
Version 4.0 of the Yocto Project distribution builder is out. Changes include a move to the 5.15 kernel, reproducibility fixes, improved overlayfs support, numerous security updates, and a long list of new recipes
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 387 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
23 hours 15 min ago
23 hours 30 min ago
23 hours 33 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago