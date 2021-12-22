Language Selection

You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 21.10 to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Here's How

Linux
Ubuntu
Ubuntu

Dubbed Jammy Jellyfish, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is not only a long-term support release, but it also introduces several new features and improvements, such as the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel with better hardware support, a new NTFS read/write file system implementation, and other goodies, the latest GNOME 42 desktop environment, as well as some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies.

Ubuntu 21.10 was released on October 14th, 2021, and it’s supported for only nine months. As such, you might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS as soon as possible, and the upgrade path is now finally open for all users.

