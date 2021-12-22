Submitted by Marius Nestor on Wednesday 27th of April 2022 04:20:56 PM

Dubbed Jammy Jellyfish, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is not only a long-term support release, but it also introduces several new features and improvements, such as the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel with better hardware support, a new NTFS read/write file system implementation, and other goodies, the latest GNOME 42 desktop environment, as well as some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies.

Ubuntu 21.10 was released on October 14th, 2021, and it’s supported for only nine months. As such, you might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS as soon as possible, and the upgrade path is now finally open for all users.