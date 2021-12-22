Stable Kernels: 5.17.5, 5.15.36, 5.10.113, 5.4.191, 4.19.240, 4.14.277, and 4.9.312
I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.5 kernel. All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.15.36
