Stable Kernels: 5.17.5, 5.15.36, 5.10.113, 5.4.191, 4.19.240, 4.14.277, and 4.9.312

Wednesday 27th of April 2022
Linux

I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.5 kernel.

All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h

Also: Linux 5.15.36

Linux 5.10.113

Linux 5.4.191

Linux 4.19.240

Linux 4.14.277

Linux 4.9.312

