10 Reasons to Run Linux in Virtual Machines You can run any operating system as a virtual machine to test things out or for a particular use case. When it comes to Linux, it is usually a better performer as a virtual machine when compared to other operating systems. Even if you hesitate to install Linux on bare metal, you can try setting up a virtual machine that could run as you would expect on a physical machine.

Yocto Project 4.0 released Version 4.0 of the Yocto Project distribution builder is out. Changes include a move to the 5.15 kernel, reproducibility fixes, improved overlayfs support, numerous security updates, and a long list of new recipes