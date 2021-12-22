today's howtos
How to upgrade Linux mint LMDE 4 to LMDE 5 via Upgrade tool
In this tutorial you will learn how to upgrade your Linux mint distro LMDE 4 to LMDE 5 by using the new LMDE upgrade tool. This tool allows you to upgrade your system with ease, it is a GUI tool so you don't have to touch the terminal or entering any command, the tool is still in beta
How to Find Django Install Location in Linux – TecAdmin
Django is an open-source, high-level web framework written in Python programming. It follows the model–template–views architectural pattern for the development. The Django installation directory differs as per the installation methods.
In this small faq, you will learn, how to find the Django installation directory on a Linux system.
What is the PassRole permission in AWS and how to use it
FFmpeg: How to Crop Videos/Images Using the Crop Filter
FFmpeg is a powerful CLI tool that can do almost anything you can imagine with multimedia files.
It is a time-efficient and low-resource-consuming tool that can be used to crop both videos and images.
In this post, we will show you how to crop videos/images using the crop filter using FFmpeg.
How To Install FileRun on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FileRun on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, FileRun is a free, open-source, and self-hosted file share and sync application written in PHP. With a user-friendly web interface, you can store and manage files, photos, movies, and more
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FileRun file management desktop sync and file sharing on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How to Deploy Redis on Rocky Linux 8
Rocky Linux is an ideal distribution for deploying servers and other applications that require robustness. Some of these applications require Redis. That’s why today you will learn how to install Redis on Rocky Linux, and not only that. You will also learn how to configure it and get it ready for your work.
How to Clear Your Cache on Chrome Browser
How to clear your cache on Chrome is a common query by Google Chrome users. If you use the same browser, you should know this method for optimum browsing experience or fixing formatting or loading problems of Chrome.
Ansible Debug Module - OSTechNix
In this guide, we will discuss what is Ansible debug module, what are the supported parameters in debug module and finally how to use the debug module with each parameter in Ansible playbooks with examples in Linux.
How To Install Sublime Text on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sublime Text on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Sublime Text is a shareware, cross-platform source code editor created by Sublime HQ. Sublime is known for its speed, ease of use, cross-platform, and community contribution. It supports auto-completion, syntax highlighting, code building, snippets, installing themes, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Sublime Text 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Undo/Redo Changes in Vim/Vi - ByteXD
Vim is a Unix-based text editor. It is an advanced and improved version of Vi text editor and translates to Vi Improved and is available on almost all Linux versions.
It is very common to mistakenly delete a line while working with the Vim editor or you might want to revert back the changes you made to an already existing line. Knowing how to undo and redo changes in Vim increases efficiency.
This tutorial will explain the difference between undo and redo commands and their practical uses. Vi and Vim both text editors support these commands.
How to Put the Trash Can on the Desktop in Ubuntu 22.04 - OMG! Ubuntu!
Once you make the jump to Ubuntu 22.04 from the previous LTS you may notice that the trash icon moves from the desktop and on to the Ubuntu Dock.
This is handy, and evokes the old Unity launcher which had a trash can icon on it (right at the bottom). But not everyone wants it back there, on screen, all of the time.
Ubuntu 22.04 gives you a small set of dock settings, including a toggle to remove the trash can from the Ubuntu Dock entirely.
What there isn’t an option for is to show the trash can on the desktop again.
How to Install Hugin Panorama Stitcher in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook
The hugin package is removed from Ubuntu 22.04 repository. For those need this free open-source panorama stitcher, here are 3 alternative methods to install it back. Just choose the one that you prefer.
How to upgrade to Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS
A new version of Ubuntu Server is out, and with it comes tons of excellent new additions, bug fixes, and more. This guide is for you if you’re looking to try out 22.04 on your system. Follow along to learn how to upgrade to Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS!
How to install Xubuntu 22.04 LTS - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Xubuntu 22.04 LTS.
How to Update Kodi to the Latest Version
There are thousands of Kodi users who want to know how to update Kodi to the latest version. If you’re one of them, this blog will share the necessary information with you.
The process of updating Kodi might be confusing to many, especially if you’re attempting it for the first time. Updating Kodi to its latest version isn’t feasible using the traditional method of clicking on the Check for Update option.
But that doesn’t mean you have to worry about the update process. By reinstalling the Kodi software, you can update the app.
Programming and Web Development
Games: Bethesda Launcher, Steam Deck, Block Quake, and Wii U emulator Cemu
Stable Kernels: 5.17.5, 5.15.36, 5.10.113, 5.4.191, 4.19.240, 4.14.277, and 4.9.312
Stable Kernels: 5.17.5, 5.15.36, 5.10.113, 5.4.191, 4.19.240, 4.14.277, and 4.9.312

I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.5 kernel. All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.36 Linux 5.10.113 Linux 5.4.191 Linux 4.19.240 Linux 4.14.277 Linux 4.9.312
