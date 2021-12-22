Programming and Web Development
-
I'm going to start this blog by writing a very simple guide on installing Perl using perlbrew.
-
At the end of March, the source code to StackRox was released, following the 2021 acquisition by Red Hat. StackRox is a Kubernetes security tool which is now badged as Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security (RHACS), offering features such as vulnerability management, validating cluster configurations against CIS benchmarks, and some runtime behaviour analysis. In fact, it’s such a diverse range of features that I have trouble getting my head round it from the product page or even the documentation.
-
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 7.0.1!
-
Welcome to the third curl release of the year.
-
You probably have already heard about WebAssembly, but there are high chances that happened in the context of Web application development. There’s however a new emerging trend that consists of using WebAssembly outside of the browser.
WebAssembly has many interesting properties that make it great for writing plugin systems or even distributing small computational units (think of FaaS).
WebAssembly is what is being used to power Kubewarden, a project I created almost two years ago at SUSE Rancher, with the help of Rafa and other awesome folks. This is where the majority of my “blogging energies” have been focused.
Games: Bethesda Launcher, Steam Deck, Block Quake, and Wii U emulator Cemu
-
With the Bethesda Launcher shutting, they've begun the migration to Steam and now some of their classics have become available to download easily.
-
What is a bigger deal, that Valve’s Steam Deck plays Elden Ring from day one (and even better than on Windows!), or that it is a full-fledged Linux computer in handheld form? Okay, probably Elden Ring, but I know many current or prospective Linux users are excited to see what they can do with a powerful mini Linux computer.
Admittedly, I’ve mostly been doing the whole Elden Ring on the Deck thing, to my own surprise, but I did pick up a dock (extra port dongle) to explore the desktop mode more. I still haven’t had a chance to do a lot of hacking on it, but let me share what I’ve tried and learned so far. And if you have any particular questions or things for me to try, please let me know in the comments or in our Matrix room.
-
Valve has been validating games at the slowest pace – it took them almost two weeks to add another 100 games after the 2200 games milestone on the Steam Deck. There are now more than 2300 games (2329 at the time of writing) working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...
-
It Takes Two is an action-adventure platformer game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by EA. It was released in 2021 on Microsoft Windows, Ps4, Ps5, and Xbox. Here’s how you can play It Takes Two on your Linux PC.
[...]
Playing It Takes Two on Linux requires the Steam app and Proton. Thankfully, setting up the Steam app on Linux isn’t difficult. To get the latest Steam app working on your Linux PC, start by launching a terminal window on the desktop.
Unsure about how to open a terminal window on your Linux PC? Press the Ctrl + Alt + T keyboard combination. Alternatively, launch a terminal window on the Linux desktop by searching for “Terminal” in the app menu and launching it that way.
-
Do you love Quake? Do you love LEGO? Well, now they've been kind-of combined together to create Block Quake. Yes, someone really did this. It's a total conversion mod for the original Quake, giving you cute plastic blocky styled characters.
-
Work continues on the Wii U emulator Cemu to bring it over to Linux, and with that gain Steam Deck support. The developers still plan to open source it too, with their roadmap indicating it's still scheduled to happen this year.
For the Linux port, the developers put up an Imgur post going over the current status. An important milestone has been hit recently, with the project being able to be compiled on Linux "without errors".
today's howtos
-
In this tutorial you will learn how to upgrade your Linux mint distro LMDE 4 to LMDE 5 by using the new LMDE upgrade tool. This tool allows you to upgrade your system with ease, it is a GUI tool so you don't have to touch the terminal or entering any command, the tool is still in beta
-
Django is an open-source, high-level web framework written in Python programming. It follows the model–template–views architectural pattern for the development. The Django installation directory differs as per the installation methods.
In this small faq, you will learn, how to find the Django installation directory on a Linux system.
-
FFmpeg is a powerful CLI tool that can do almost anything you can imagine with multimedia files.
It is a time-efficient and low-resource-consuming tool that can be used to crop both videos and images.
In this post, we will show you how to crop videos/images using the crop filter using FFmpeg.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FileRun on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, FileRun is a free, open-source, and self-hosted file share and sync application written in PHP. With a user-friendly web interface, you can store and manage files, photos, movies, and more
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FileRun file management desktop sync and file sharing on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
Rocky Linux is an ideal distribution for deploying servers and other applications that require robustness. Some of these applications require Redis. That’s why today you will learn how to install Redis on Rocky Linux, and not only that. You will also learn how to configure it and get it ready for your work.
-
How to clear your cache on Chrome is a common query by Google Chrome users. If you use the same browser, you should know this method for optimum browsing experience or fixing formatting or loading problems of Chrome.
-
In this guide, we will discuss what is Ansible debug module, what are the supported parameters in debug module and finally how to use the debug module with each parameter in Ansible playbooks with examples in Linux.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sublime Text on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Sublime Text is a shareware, cross-platform source code editor created by Sublime HQ. Sublime is known for its speed, ease of use, cross-platform, and community contribution. It supports auto-completion, syntax highlighting, code building, snippets, installing themes, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Sublime Text 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
Vim is a Unix-based text editor. It is an advanced and improved version of Vi text editor and translates to Vi Improved and is available on almost all Linux versions.
It is very common to mistakenly delete a line while working with the Vim editor or you might want to revert back the changes you made to an already existing line. Knowing how to undo and redo changes in Vim increases efficiency.
This tutorial will explain the difference between undo and redo commands and their practical uses. Vi and Vim both text editors support these commands.
-
Once you make the jump to Ubuntu 22.04 from the previous LTS you may notice that the trash icon moves from the desktop and on to the Ubuntu Dock.
This is handy, and evokes the old Unity launcher which had a trash can icon on it (right at the bottom). But not everyone wants it back there, on screen, all of the time.
Ubuntu 22.04 gives you a small set of dock settings, including a toggle to remove the trash can from the Ubuntu Dock entirely.
What there isn’t an option for is to show the trash can on the desktop again.
-
The hugin package is removed from Ubuntu 22.04 repository. For those need this free open-source panorama stitcher, here are 3 alternative methods to install it back. Just choose the one that you prefer.
-
A new version of Ubuntu Server is out, and with it comes tons of excellent new additions, bug fixes, and more. This guide is for you if you’re looking to try out 22.04 on your system. Follow along to learn how to upgrade to Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS!
-
In this video, I am going to show how to install Xubuntu 22.04 LTS.
-
There are thousands of Kodi users who want to know how to update Kodi to the latest version. If you’re one of them, this blog will share the necessary information with you.
The process of updating Kodi might be confusing to many, especially if you’re attempting it for the first time. Updating Kodi to its latest version isn’t feasible using the traditional method of clicking on the Check for Update option.
But that doesn’t mean you have to worry about the update process. By reinstalling the Kodi software, you can update the app.
Stable Kernels: 5.17.5, 5.15.36, 5.10.113, 5.4.191, 4.19.240, 4.14.277, and 4.9.312
I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.5 kernel.
All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
thanks,
greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.15.36
Linux 5.10.113
Linux 5.4.191
Linux 4.19.240
Linux 4.14.277
Linux 4.9.312
Recent comments
3 hours 55 min ago
13 hours 16 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago