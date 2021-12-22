Open Hardware/Modding and Linux
$10 T-Zigbee board combines ESP32-C3 and TLSR8258 for Zigbee 3.0, WIFi and BLE connectivity
As I understand it, T-Zigbee is designed to act as a Zigbee to WiFi bridge, and is compatible with Zigbee2MQTT and Home Assistant, allowing easy integration into your home automation setup. Based on the hardware, I’d assume it may be usable as a BLE to MQTT gateway as well, in a fashion similar to GL.inet GL-S10 gateway, for people willing to work on the software/firmware.
LilyGO provides Arduino sketches for factory testing...
Open Letter for the Right to Install any Software on any Device
The ongoing digitization of infrastructures and services comes along with a continuously growing number of electronic devices that are connected to the Internet – be it in private, public or business environments. Many of these devices need more energy and natural resources to be produced than the energy they consume during their entire lifespan. And way too many of these devices are being wasted and not reparable simply because the software stops working or is not being updated anymore.
Once the pre-installed software stops users from continuing to use their hardware, restrictive ownership models prevent users from helping themselves to enjoy longer use of their devices. Restrictions span from physically locking down hardware, to technical obscurity by using proprietary software, to legal restrictions via software licenses and end user license agreements. This way, manufacturers often prohibit repairability, access and reuse of their devices. Even after purchase, customers often do not really own their devices. They are not able to do what they want with their very own devices. If you cannot install the software you want on your own device – you don’t own it.
EU Ecodesign: 38 organisations demand the right to access and to reuse hardware
The FSFE publishes an open letter, co-signed by 38 organisations and companies, to ask EU legislators for the right to install any software on any device, including full access to hardware. These rights support reusability and longevity of our devices. The alliance is composed of entities from environmental, economic, and technological sectors.
The European Union is about to redefine the ecodesign criteria for products in several legislative proposals, including the Sustainable Product Initiative, the Circular Electronics Initiative, and the Right to Repair. These proposals aim at extending the usage time of hardware and facilitating circular use of electronic devices. The current regulations date from 2009 and do not include any criteria regarding the design and licensing of software as an important factor for the sustainability of electronic products. Software directly influences how long consumers can keep using their devices.
This realistic control panel takes the flight simulator experience to new heights | Arduino Blog
For years, Pedro Gonzalez Sanchez has enjoyed airplanes and flight simulators. However, coming back to the simulator after a long hiatus of not playing meant that he would often forget the controls which led to unwanted situations. As a solution, he came up with the idea to build the PGS-2 Flight Simulator Control Panel — a fully custom external controller for DCS World Su-25T that would house an array of buttons and switches in an easily accessible format.
The enclosure was fabricated from several sheets of white methacrylate plastic that were then painted black and attached together, thus forming a box. In order to provide backlighting for the labels and switches, the front panel was composed of three separate layers that allow light to pass through from the back. As for the electronics, nearly every switch only has two leads, of which one is connected to ground while the other is pulled up internally by an Arduino Leonardo board.
MontaVista Launches MVEdge, a Commercially Supported End-to-End Solution for the Intelligent Edge - EIN Presswire
MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced MVEdge, a full-platform solution for the Intelligent Edge, specifically aimed at gateway-style devices.
Programming and Web Development
Games: Bethesda Launcher, Steam Deck, Block Quake, and Wii U emulator Cemu
today's howtos
Stable Kernels: 5.17.5, 5.15.36, 5.10.113, 5.4.191, 4.19.240, 4.14.277, and 4.9.312
I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.5 kernel. All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.36 Linux 5.10.113 Linux 5.4.191 Linux 4.19.240 Linux 4.14.277 Linux 4.9.312
