today's leftovers

Wednesday 27th of April 2022 08:10:35 PM
Misc

  • Russell Coker: PIN for Login [Ed: Microsoft gives the NSA et al direct access to PCs, so no "security" measures from Microsoft should be taken seriously]

    A PIN in concept is a shorter password. I think that less secure methods of screen unlocking (fingerprint, face unlock, and a PIN) can be reasonably used in less hostile environments. For example if you go to the bathroom or to get a drink in a relatively secure environment like a typical home or office you don’t need to enter a long password afterwards. Having a short password that works for short time periods of screen locking and a long password for longer times could be a viable option.

    It could also be an option to allow short passwords when the device is in a certain area (determined by GPS or Wifi connection). Android devices have in the past had options to disable passwords when at home.

  • Supporting metafile formats: WMF/EMF/EMF+

    LibreOffice supports many file formats, and among them are some raster and vector image formats from Microsoft. Metafile formats WMF, EMF and EMF+ are among the vector formats usable in Microsoft products, and also in LibreOffice. Here we discuss the implementation of theÂ support for these file formats in LibreOffice.

    We call these file formats metafiles, as they are means of storing drawing commands that are calls to the Windows API that draws shapes and text on the screen. It is possible to replay these metafiles to have a graphical output in an appropriate context.

    It is possible to create complex shapes using metafiles. For example, if you take a look at the odk/examples/basic/forms_and_controls folder in the LibreOffice source code, you will see some nice examples. Here is one of them: A delicious burger created using vector primitives.

  • Linux Application Summit 2022

    It’s happening! Yes, Linux App Summit (LAS) 2022, but more in particular a gradual return to hybrid conferences – a mix of in-real-life and virtual. I’m looking forward to seeing .. no, more than just seeing, but touching .. friends from GNOME, from KDE, from CHAOSS, and the rest of the Free Software world again. OK, “touching” sounds creepy. I’ll ask consent first, which is the least I can do to satisfy the Code of Conduct. Maybe I’ll check the slides of the impromptu lightning talk I gave in 2019 as well.

    Going to a physical event feels weird. It feels semi-safe. I know a lot of the people there, I look up to many, I assume everyone is smart, capable and looking out for the good of the world-as-a-whole. Getting together is not-quite-the-safest-thing-to-do. Though it’s likely to be a dang lot safer than regular train travel in the Netherlands, where every precaution has been scrapped because the pressure on health care is “low enough”. Italy is still being fairly careful. But enough about travel restrictions, let’s look at the timetable.

  • 3 Best Kodi Addons You Should Try

    Kodi is a well-known open-source media player app. Using this platform, users from all over the world can stream various content free of cost.

    It comes with countless options for streaming movies, cartoons, anime, sports, and many more high-definition video content on-demand. Besides, it provides you with an opportunity to stream media files from your local storage.

  • Open source technology in logistics sector [Ed: She calls GNU "Linux"...]

    The word open source was first coined by Christine Petersen to a working group that was dedicated, with a goal to share open-source software practices in the broader marketplace. The working group values sharing of software for better use, cheaper offering and preventing vendor lock-in. In addition to these values, open-source projects, products, or initiatives embrace and celebrate principles of open exchange, collaborative participation, rapid prototyping, transparency, meritocracy, and community-oriented development.

    A good example of open source is Linux, which became the largest open-source software project in the world. It is a free, open-source Operating System (OS), released under the GNU General Public Licence (GPL). Linux licence prevents restrictions on the use of the software, anyone can run, study, modify, and redistribute the source code, or even sell copies of their modified code, as long as they do so under the same licence.

  • Asahi Linux on an Apple M1 Mac mini is ‘unbelievably fast’

    The first (alpha) release of Asahi Linux was released in March. Despite it being an alpha release, Jason Eckert immediately installed it, and he’s been using it as a developer workstation ever since. Eckert says he’s getting “real work done” and that Asahi Linux on an Apple M1 Mac mini is “unbelievably fast.”

  • April 2022 Web Server Survey [Ed: Microsoft lose more than 600 "top sites" this past month alone]

    In the April 2022 survey we received responses from 1,160,964,134 sites across 271,960,629 unique domains and 11,974,636 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 8.66 million sites and 217,000 domains, but a gain of 97,400 computers.

    Amongst the top ten vendors, nginx gained the largest number of domains and computers this month, maintaining its lead in both of these metrics. Its net growth of 537,000 domains has taken its total up to 73.8 million domains and increased its market share in this metric to 27.1%. Coupled with a net loss of 573,000 domains powered by Apache, this has culminated in nginx’s market share lead over Apache being extended from 3.63 percentage points to 4.04.

    The number of web-facing computers running nginx grew by 80,200 (+1.78%), pushing its market share up to 38.3% while Apache’s fell to 29.0%. nginx also continues to have the largest market share of sites (31.1%), despite losing more than half a million this month.

    Within the top million websites, Cloudflare made the largest gain of 3,350 sites as it continues to edge its way up towards the leaders. Apache is currently still in the lead with 229,000 sites in the top million, but lost 1,700 this month; and nginx is in second place with 218,000 sites after losing 2,250. Cloudflare now has 199,000 sites and looks set to overtake both nginx and Apache by the end of the year if it maintains this pace of growth. Amongst all websites, Cloudflare lost 38,400 sites but gained 115,000 domains.

    OpenResty was the major vendor that gained most sites this month, increasing its total by 1.47 million to 93.0 million (+1.61%), and it also gained 6,890 web-facing computers.

    While most of the top vendors lost active sites this month, Pepyaka made a significant gain of 1.22 million active sites (+27.6%). This server is predominantly used by the Wix web development platform, which switched from using nginx in 2018. It is currently the 8th most commonly used web server by active sites, and 11th by sites. Similarities in the version numbering since 2018 suggest Pepyaka is likely based on mainline releases of nginx.

    Further down the field, GHS gained 1.08 million (+36.7%) sites and 554,000 (+35.5%) domains. GHS (Google Host Server) is one of Google’s proprietary web servers, which can be used by sites registered through Google Domains. It is also still used to redirect traffic from googlepages.com sites that were created with Google Page Creator. When this website creation service shut down in 2009, existing pages were migrated to Google Sites, which hosts user content in subdirectories under the sites.google.com hostname.

Programming and Web Development

  • Installing Perl with perlbrew

    I'm going to start this blog by writing a very simple guide on installing Perl using perlbrew.

  • Exploring StackRox

    At the end of March, the source code to StackRox was released, following the 2021 acquisition by Red Hat. StackRox is a Kubernetes security tool which is now badged as Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security (RHACS), offering features such as vulnerability management, validating cluster configurations against CIS benchmarks, and some runtime behaviour analysis. In fact, it’s such a diverse range of features that I have trouble getting my head round it from the product page or even the documentation.

  • Qt Creator 7.0.1 released

    We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 7.0.1!

  • curl 7.83.0 headers bonanza

    Welcome to the third curl release of the year.

  • Write kubectl plugins using WebAssembly and WASI

    You probably have already heard about WebAssembly, but there are high chances that happened in the context of Web application development. There’s however a new emerging trend that consists of using WebAssembly outside of the browser. WebAssembly has many interesting properties that make it great for writing plugin systems or even distributing small computational units (think of FaaS). WebAssembly is what is being used to power Kubewarden, a project I created almost two years ago at SUSE Rancher, with the help of Rafa and other awesome folks. This is where the majority of my “blogging energies” have been focused.

  • Firefox Nightly: These Weeks In Firefox: Issue 114
  • [Chrome] Stable Channel Update for Desktop

Games: Bethesda Launcher, Steam Deck, Block Quake, and Wii U emulator Cemu

  • Classic Bethesda titles come to Steam, play them easily on Linux

    With the Bethesda Launcher shutting, they've begun the migration to Steam and now some of their classics have become available to download easily.

  • Getting Started With The Steam Deck Desktop - Boiling Steam

    What is a bigger deal, that Valve’s Steam Deck plays Elden Ring from day one (and even better than on Windows!), or that it is a full-fledged Linux computer in handheld form? Okay, probably Elden Ring, but I know many current or prospective Linux users are excited to see what they can do with a powerful mini Linux computer. Admittedly, I’ve mostly been doing the whole Elden Ring on the Deck thing, to my own surprise, but I did pick up a dock (extra port dongle) to explore the desktop mode more. I still haven’t had a chance to do a lot of hacking on it, but let me share what I’ve tried and learned so far. And if you have any particular questions or things for me to try, please let me know in the comments or in our Matrix room.

  • 2300 Games On The Steam Deck, with OlliOlli, LUNA The Shadow Dust as Steam Deck Verified

    Valve has been validating games at the slowest pace – it took them almost two weeks to add another 100 games after the 2200 games milestone on the Steam Deck. There are now more than 2300 games (2329 at the time of writing) working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...

  • How to play It Takes Two on Linux

    It Takes Two is an action-adventure platformer game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by EA. It was released in 2021 on Microsoft Windows, Ps4, Ps5, and Xbox. Here’s how you can play It Takes Two on your Linux PC. [...] Playing It Takes Two on Linux requires the Steam app and Proton. Thankfully, setting up the Steam app on Linux isn’t difficult. To get the latest Steam app working on your Linux PC, start by launching a terminal window on the desktop. Unsure about how to open a terminal window on your Linux PC? Press the Ctrl + Alt + T keyboard combination. Alternatively, launch a terminal window on the Linux desktop by searching for “Terminal” in the app menu and launching it that way.

  • Block Quake is basically Quake made into LEGO | GamingOnLinux

    Do you love Quake? Do you love LEGO? Well, now they've been kind-of combined together to create Block Quake. Yes, someone really did this. It's a total conversion mod for the original Quake, giving you cute plastic blocky styled characters.

  • Wii U emulator Cemu getting closer to Linux and Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux

    Work continues on the Wii U emulator Cemu to bring it over to Linux, and with that gain Steam Deck support. The developers still plan to open source it too, with their roadmap indicating it's still scheduled to happen this year. For the Linux port, the developers put up an Imgur post going over the current status. An important milestone has been hit recently, with the project being able to be compiled on Linux "without errors".

today's howtos

  • How to upgrade Linux mint LMDE 4 to LMDE 5 via Upgrade tool

    In this tutorial you will learn how to upgrade your Linux mint distro LMDE 4 to LMDE 5 by using the new LMDE upgrade tool. This tool allows you to upgrade your system with ease, it is a GUI tool so you don't have to touch the terminal or entering any command, the tool is still in beta

  • How to Find Django Install Location in Linux – TecAdmin

    Django is an open-source, high-level web framework written in Python programming. It follows the model–template–views architectural pattern for the development. The Django installation directory differs as per the installation methods. In this small faq, you will learn, how to find the Django installation directory on a Linux system.

  • What is the PassRole permission in AWS and how to use it
  • FFmpeg: How to Crop Videos/Images Using the Crop Filter

    FFmpeg is a powerful CLI tool that can do almost anything you can imagine with multimedia files. It is a time-efficient and low-resource-consuming tool that can be used to crop both videos and images. In this post, we will show you how to crop videos/images using the crop filter using FFmpeg.

  • How To Install FileRun on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FileRun on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, FileRun is a free, open-source, and self-hosted file share and sync application written in PHP. With a user-friendly web interface, you can store and manage files, photos, movies, and more This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FileRun file management desktop sync and file sharing on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How to Deploy Redis on Rocky Linux 8

    Rocky Linux is an ideal distribution for deploying servers and other applications that require robustness. Some of these applications require Redis. That’s why today you will learn how to install Redis on Rocky Linux, and not only that. You will also learn how to configure it and get it ready for your work.

  • How to Clear Your Cache on Chrome Browser

    How to clear your cache on Chrome is a common query by Google Chrome users. If you use the same browser, you should know this method for optimum browsing experience or fixing formatting or loading problems of Chrome.

  • Ansible Debug Module - OSTechNix

    In this guide, we will discuss what is Ansible debug module, what are the supported parameters in debug module and finally how to use the debug module with each parameter in Ansible playbooks with examples in Linux.

  • How To Install Sublime Text on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sublime Text on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Sublime Text is a shareware, cross-platform source code editor created by Sublime HQ. Sublime is known for its speed, ease of use, cross-platform, and community contribution. It supports auto-completion, syntax highlighting, code building, snippets, installing themes, etc. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Sublime Text 4 on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Undo/Redo Changes in Vim/Vi - ByteXD

    Vim is a Unix-based text editor. It is an advanced and improved version of Vi text editor and translates to Vi Improved and is available on almost all Linux versions. It is very common to mistakenly delete a line while working with the Vim editor or you might want to revert back the changes you made to an already existing line. Knowing how to undo and redo changes in Vim increases efficiency. This tutorial will explain the difference between undo and redo commands and their practical uses. Vi and Vim both text editors support these commands.

  • How to Put the Trash Can on the Desktop in Ubuntu 22.04 - OMG! Ubuntu!

    Once you make the jump to Ubuntu 22.04 from the previous LTS you may notice that the trash icon moves from the desktop and on to the Ubuntu Dock. This is handy, and evokes the old Unity launcher which had a trash can icon on it (right at the bottom). But not everyone wants it back there, on screen, all of the time. Ubuntu 22.04 gives you a small set of dock settings, including a toggle to remove the trash can from the Ubuntu Dock entirely. What there isn’t an option for is to show the trash can on the desktop again.

  • How to Install Hugin Panorama Stitcher in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    The hugin package is removed from Ubuntu 22.04 repository. For those need this free open-source panorama stitcher, here are 3 alternative methods to install it back. Just choose the one that you prefer.

  • How to upgrade to Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS

    A new version of Ubuntu Server is out, and with it comes tons of excellent new additions, bug fixes, and more. This guide is for you if you’re looking to try out 22.04 on your system. Follow along to learn how to upgrade to Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS!

  • How to install Xubuntu 22.04 LTS - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Xubuntu 22.04 LTS.

  • How to Update Kodi to the Latest Version

    There are thousands of Kodi users who want to know how to update Kodi to the latest version. If you’re one of them, this blog will share the necessary information with you. The process of updating Kodi might be confusing to many, especially if you’re attempting it for the first time. Updating Kodi to its latest version isn’t feasible using the traditional method of clicking on the Check for Update option. But that doesn’t mean you have to worry about the update process. By reinstalling the Kodi software, you can update the app.

Stable Kernels: 5.17.5, 5.15.36, 5.10.113, 5.4.191, 4.19.240, 4.14.277, and 4.9.312

I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.5 kernel.

All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.15.36 Linux 5.10.113 Linux 5.4.191 Linux 4.19.240 Linux 4.14.277 Linux 4.9.312

