today's leftovers
-
Russell Coker: PIN for Login [Ed: Microsoft gives the NSA et al direct access to PCs, so no "security" measures from Microsoft should be taken seriously]
A PIN in concept is a shorter password. I think that less secure methods of screen unlocking (fingerprint, face unlock, and a PIN) can be reasonably used in less hostile environments. For example if you go to the bathroom or to get a drink in a relatively secure environment like a typical home or office you don’t need to enter a long password afterwards. Having a short password that works for short time periods of screen locking and a long password for longer times could be a viable option.
It could also be an option to allow short passwords when the device is in a certain area (determined by GPS or Wifi connection). Android devices have in the past had options to disable passwords when at home.
-
Supporting metafile formats: WMF/EMF/EMF+
LibreOffice supports many file formats, and among them are some raster and vector image formats from Microsoft. Metafile formats WMF, EMF and EMF+ are among the vector formats usable in Microsoft products, and also in LibreOffice. Here we discuss the implementation of theÂ support for these file formats in LibreOffice.
We call these file formats metafiles, as they are means of storing drawing commands that are calls to the Windows API that draws shapes and text on the screen. It is possible to replay these metafiles to have a graphical output in an appropriate context.
It is possible to create complex shapes using metafiles. For example, if you take a look at the odk/examples/basic/forms_and_controls folder in the LibreOffice source code, you will see some nice examples. Here is one of them: A delicious burger created using vector primitives.
-
Linux Application Summit 2022
It’s happening! Yes, Linux App Summit (LAS) 2022, but more in particular a gradual return to hybrid conferences – a mix of in-real-life and virtual. I’m looking forward to seeing .. no, more than just seeing, but touching .. friends from GNOME, from KDE, from CHAOSS, and the rest of the Free Software world again. OK, “touching” sounds creepy. I’ll ask consent first, which is the least I can do to satisfy the Code of Conduct. Maybe I’ll check the slides of the impromptu lightning talk I gave in 2019 as well.
Going to a physical event feels weird. It feels semi-safe. I know a lot of the people there, I look up to many, I assume everyone is smart, capable and looking out for the good of the world-as-a-whole. Getting together is not-quite-the-safest-thing-to-do. Though it’s likely to be a dang lot safer than regular train travel in the Netherlands, where every precaution has been scrapped because the pressure on health care is “low enough”. Italy is still being fairly careful. But enough about travel restrictions, let’s look at the timetable.
-
3 Best Kodi Addons You Should Try
Kodi is a well-known open-source media player app. Using this platform, users from all over the world can stream various content free of cost.
It comes with countless options for streaming movies, cartoons, anime, sports, and many more high-definition video content on-demand. Besides, it provides you with an opportunity to stream media files from your local storage.
-
Open source technology in logistics sector [Ed: She calls GNU "Linux"...]
The word open source was first coined by Christine Petersen to a working group that was dedicated, with a goal to share open-source software practices in the broader marketplace. The working group values sharing of software for better use, cheaper offering and preventing vendor lock-in. In addition to these values, open-source projects, products, or initiatives embrace and celebrate principles of open exchange, collaborative participation, rapid prototyping, transparency, meritocracy, and community-oriented development.
A good example of open source is Linux, which became the largest open-source software project in the world. It is a free, open-source Operating System (OS), released under the GNU General Public Licence (GPL). Linux licence prevents restrictions on the use of the software, anyone can run, study, modify, and redistribute the source code, or even sell copies of their modified code, as long as they do so under the same licence.
-
Asahi Linux on an Apple M1 Mac mini is ‘unbelievably fast’
The first (alpha) release of Asahi Linux was released in March. Despite it being an alpha release, Jason Eckert immediately installed it, and he’s been using it as a developer workstation ever since. Eckert says he’s getting “real work done” and that Asahi Linux on an Apple M1 Mac mini is “unbelievably fast.”
-
April 2022 Web Server Survey [Ed: Microsoft lose more than 600 "top sites" this past month alone]
In the April 2022 survey we received responses from 1,160,964,134 sites across 271,960,629 unique domains and 11,974,636 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 8.66 million sites and 217,000 domains, but a gain of 97,400 computers.
Amongst the top ten vendors, nginx gained the largest number of domains and computers this month, maintaining its lead in both of these metrics. Its net growth of 537,000 domains has taken its total up to 73.8 million domains and increased its market share in this metric to 27.1%. Coupled with a net loss of 573,000 domains powered by Apache, this has culminated in nginx’s market share lead over Apache being extended from 3.63 percentage points to 4.04.
The number of web-facing computers running nginx grew by 80,200 (+1.78%), pushing its market share up to 38.3% while Apache’s fell to 29.0%. nginx also continues to have the largest market share of sites (31.1%), despite losing more than half a million this month.
Within the top million websites, Cloudflare made the largest gain of 3,350 sites as it continues to edge its way up towards the leaders. Apache is currently still in the lead with 229,000 sites in the top million, but lost 1,700 this month; and nginx is in second place with 218,000 sites after losing 2,250. Cloudflare now has 199,000 sites and looks set to overtake both nginx and Apache by the end of the year if it maintains this pace of growth. Amongst all websites, Cloudflare lost 38,400 sites but gained 115,000 domains.
OpenResty was the major vendor that gained most sites this month, increasing its total by 1.47 million to 93.0 million (+1.61%), and it also gained 6,890 web-facing computers.
While most of the top vendors lost active sites this month, Pepyaka made a significant gain of 1.22 million active sites (+27.6%). This server is predominantly used by the Wix web development platform, which switched from using nginx in 2018. It is currently the 8th most commonly used web server by active sites, and 11th by sites. Similarities in the version numbering since 2018 suggest Pepyaka is likely based on mainline releases of nginx.
Further down the field, GHS gained 1.08 million (+36.7%) sites and 554,000 (+35.5%) domains. GHS (Google Host Server) is one of Google’s proprietary web servers, which can be used by sites registered through Google Domains. It is also still used to redirect traffic from googlepages.com sites that were created with Google Page Creator. When this website creation service shut down in 2009, existing pages were migrated to Google Sites, which hosts user content in subdirectories under the sites.google.com hostname.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 268 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming and Web Development
Games: Bethesda Launcher, Steam Deck, Block Quake, and Wii U emulator Cemu
today's howtos
Stable Kernels: 5.17.5, 5.15.36, 5.10.113, 5.4.191, 4.19.240, 4.14.277, and 4.9.312
I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.5 kernel. All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.36 Linux 5.10.113 Linux 5.4.191 Linux 4.19.240 Linux 4.14.277 Linux 4.9.312
Recent comments
3 hours 55 min ago
13 hours 16 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago