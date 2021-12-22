Programming and Web Development Installing Perl with perlbrew I'm going to start this blog by writing a very simple guide on installing Perl using perlbrew.

Exploring StackRox At the end of March, the source code to StackRox was released, following the 2021 acquisition by Red Hat. StackRox is a Kubernetes security tool which is now badged as Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security (RHACS), offering features such as vulnerability management, validating cluster configurations against CIS benchmarks, and some runtime behaviour analysis. In fact, it’s such a diverse range of features that I have trouble getting my head round it from the product page or even the documentation.

Qt Creator 7.0.1 released We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 7.0.1!

curl 7.83.0 headers bonanza Welcome to the third curl release of the year.

Write kubectl plugins using WebAssembly and WASI You probably have already heard about WebAssembly, but there are high chances that happened in the context of Web application development. There’s however a new emerging trend that consists of using WebAssembly outside of the browser. WebAssembly has many interesting properties that make it great for writing plugin systems or even distributing small computational units (think of FaaS). WebAssembly is what is being used to power Kubewarden, a project I created almost two years ago at SUSE Rancher, with the help of Rafa and other awesome folks. This is where the majority of my “blogging energies” have been focused.

Firefox Nightly: These Weeks In Firefox: Issue 114

[Chrome] Stable Channel Update for Desktop

Games: Bethesda Launcher, Steam Deck, Block Quake, and Wii U emulator Cemu Classic Bethesda titles come to Steam, play them easily on Linux With the Bethesda Launcher shutting, they've begun the migration to Steam and now some of their classics have become available to download easily.

Getting Started With The Steam Deck Desktop - Boiling Steam What is a bigger deal, that Valve’s Steam Deck plays Elden Ring from day one (and even better than on Windows!), or that it is a full-fledged Linux computer in handheld form? Okay, probably Elden Ring, but I know many current or prospective Linux users are excited to see what they can do with a powerful mini Linux computer. Admittedly, I’ve mostly been doing the whole Elden Ring on the Deck thing, to my own surprise, but I did pick up a dock (extra port dongle) to explore the desktop mode more. I still haven’t had a chance to do a lot of hacking on it, but let me share what I’ve tried and learned so far. And if you have any particular questions or things for me to try, please let me know in the comments or in our Matrix room.

2300 Games On The Steam Deck, with OlliOlli, LUNA The Shadow Dust as Steam Deck Verified Valve has been validating games at the slowest pace – it took them almost two weeks to add another 100 games after the 2200 games milestone on the Steam Deck. There are now more than 2300 games (2329 at the time of writing) working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...

How to play It Takes Two on Linux It Takes Two is an action-adventure platformer game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by EA. It was released in 2021 on Microsoft Windows, Ps4, Ps5, and Xbox. Here’s how you can play It Takes Two on your Linux PC. [...] Playing It Takes Two on Linux requires the Steam app and Proton. Thankfully, setting up the Steam app on Linux isn’t difficult. To get the latest Steam app working on your Linux PC, start by launching a terminal window on the desktop. Unsure about how to open a terminal window on your Linux PC? Press the Ctrl + Alt + T keyboard combination. Alternatively, launch a terminal window on the Linux desktop by searching for “Terminal” in the app menu and launching it that way.

Block Quake is basically Quake made into LEGO | GamingOnLinux Do you love Quake? Do you love LEGO? Well, now they've been kind-of combined together to create Block Quake. Yes, someone really did this. It's a total conversion mod for the original Quake, giving you cute plastic blocky styled characters.

Wii U emulator Cemu getting closer to Linux and Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux Work continues on the Wii U emulator Cemu to bring it over to Linux, and with that gain Steam Deck support. The developers still plan to open source it too, with their roadmap indicating it's still scheduled to happen this year. For the Linux port, the developers put up an Imgur post going over the current status. An important milestone has been hit recently, with the project being able to be compiled on Linux "without errors".