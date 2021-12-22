Security and FUD
-
A pair of reports from Mandiant and Google found a spike in exploited zero-day vulnerabilities in 2021. The question is, why?
-
Both Google and Mandiant are reporting a significant increase in the number of zero-day vulnerabilities reported in 2021.
-
Security updates have been issued by Mageia (virtualbox), Red Hat (container-tools:2.0, container-tools:3.0, gzip, kernel, kernel-rt, kpatch-patch, mariadb:10.3, mariadb:10.5, maven-shared-utils, polkit, vim, xmlrpc-c, and zlib), Scientific Linux (maven-shared-utils), SUSE (ant, go1.17, go1.18, kernel, and xen), and Ubuntu (fribidi, git, libcroco, libsepol, linux, linux-gcp, linux-ibm, linux-lowlatency, openjdk-17, and openjdk-lts).
-
CISA, the National Security Agency (NSA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS), the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre (NZ NCSC), and the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-UK) have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory that provides details on the top 15 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) routinely exploited by malicious cyber actors in 2021, as well as other CVEs frequently exploited.
Videos: Coder Radio, Year of GNU/Linux, and More
-
Mike battles the onslaught of yet another bout with the plague. At the same time, we react live to Elon buying Twitter, Gitlab kicking off some free accounts, and we discover Google and Apple are working together again to pull the rug on app developers.
-
Are you tired of having to reset all your app settings on a new install? Using a simple tool you will never have to reconfig your app settings again. Also adding new apps and programs are extremely simple and intuitive. Stop wasting your time and start using Chezmoi to restore your app settings.
-
The latest LTS release of one of the most popular desktop distributions is finally here - say hello to Pop!_OS 22.04! In this video, Jay will give you all the details about the release, including its new features, how it differs from Ubuntu, and more!
The Future of the NTFS Linux Driver as Part of the Kernel Is in Question
After Paragon’s NTFS3 driver was accepted to become part of the Linux kernel last year, it has not received a single line of code maintenance.
Let’s start with a brief background of events. The NTFS support in the Linux kernel has always been an important part. After all, a vast number of Linux users rely on it to be able to use the Windows file systems fully under Linux.
Unfortunately, the existing Linux NTFS driver, which implementation dated back to 2001, was unmaintained in the kernel and lacked proper write support and other features.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
7 min 45 sec ago
43 min 15 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago