Beelink SER 4 4800U X pairs a Ryzen 7 CPU with Manjaro Linux

Tiny PC specialist Beelink is offering up a new model that ships with a Linux-based OS preinstalled. The SER 4 4800U X pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor with the popular Manjaro distro.

Arch Linux’s Archinstall Gets a Brand-New Menu System, Many Other New Features

The biggest new feature of the Archinstall 2.4.1 release is a completely new menu system, which you can see in the screenshot above. The brand-new menu system uses the simple-term-menu Python package that creates simple interactive menus on the command line and it’s accessibility friendly. In addition, Guided has been updated to use the new menu system.

Moving from Windows to Linux - Disk management

Today, I'd like to break away from my recent template of Windows-to-Linux tutorials, which have focused on showing you how to install, configure and use a variety of programs, typically designed or intended only for Windows, using frameworks like WINE. What we shall discuss today is the juicy topic of disk and drive management. Beyond applications, there's data to reckon with. And data is critical to everything. Things become extra complicated when one considers the cardinal differences between Windows and Linux. The former uses NTFS, and data is organized in drives (C:, D:, etc). Linux stores everything under one filesystem tree (root, /), and uses different filesystem formats (like ext4), although it can handle NTFS. So then, what gives if you're trying to move your stuff over? This tutorial is a neat suggestion for those looking for order, simplicity and clarity.