Videos: Coder Radio, Year of GNU/Linux, and More
You Git What You Pay For | Coder Radio 463
Mike battles the onslaught of yet another bout with the plague. At the same time, we react live to Elon buying Twitter, Gitlab kicking off some free accounts, and we discover Google and Apple are working together again to pull the rug on app developers.
There will NEVER be a year of the Linux desktop, but... - Invidious
Easily moving Linux installs - Invidious
Are you tired of having to reset all your app settings on a new install? Using a simple tool you will never have to reconfig your app settings again. Also adding new apps and programs are extremely simple and intuitive. Stop wasting your time and start using Chezmoi to restore your app settings.
Pop!_OS 22.04: Full Review - Invidious
The latest LTS release of one of the most popular desktop distributions is finally here - say hello to Pop!_OS 22.04! In this video, Jay will give you all the details about the release, including its new features, how it differs from Ubuntu, and more!
Security and FUD
The Future of the NTFS Linux Driver as Part of the Kernel Is in Question
After Paragon’s NTFS3 driver was accepted to become part of the Linux kernel last year, it has not received a single line of code maintenance. Let’s start with a brief background of events. The NTFS support in the Linux kernel has always been an important part. After all, a vast number of Linux users rely on it to be able to use the Windows file systems fully under Linux. Unfortunately, the existing Linux NTFS driver, which implementation dated back to 2001, was unmaintained in the kernel and lacked proper write support and other features.
Android Leftovers
